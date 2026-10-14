TikToker Shares How Cousin Proved Unsupportive Parents Wrong

A TikToker named Mu, who goes by the username @mu_yaps, shared a story about his cousin Adam and his unsupportive parents. He watched as they tore Adam down and told him he would never accomplish his dreams. After one explosive family dinner, Mu had to comfort his cousin. However, what Adam did just a few months later shocked him.

The video has received 151,000 views and 174 comments, with viewers sharing their own experiences with unsupportive parents.

Mu starts the story by explaining that Adam is a bit shy and has never been someone to speak up at family gatherings. During one dinner at Adam’s parents’ house, Mu’s mom asked Adam about his plans after graduating in a few months. He said he wanted to work in insurance, but his parents shut the idea down. They told him he would have to go to college to become an engineer.

Upset by their response, Adam went outside and cried. Mu followed him to offer comfort, but there was only so much he could do. However, Adam wasn’t going to stay down for long.

A few months later, Mu and his parents met Adam’s family at a restaurant. The restaurant was fancy, and the prices were high. Mu wondered how Adam’s family could afford the meal. Suddenly, Adam walked in confidently and announced that he would pay for everyone’s food because he had become successful in the insurance business.

Mu couldn’t believe what he was seeing. Despite his parents’ lack of support, Adam had managed to accomplish his dreams.

Mu Believes Unsupportive Parents Do More Harm Than Good

Although Adam was able to rise above his parents’ discouragement, Mu knows that not everyone can bounce back from a lack of support. Many viewers shared their own experiences in the comments.

“My mom told me my phone repair business didn't make sense cause it didn’t take off in 6 months with limited funds, I asked her what she's doing besides being a house wife,” one person commented.

Another viewer wrote, “Mine just laughs or ignore my ideas of becoming a surgeon who would open a free clinic to people who can’t offer healthcare because I know how it feels to be sick and cannot go to the hospital.”

Others suggested that Adam’s parents might have been envious of his potential for success. One commenter wrote, “Bro they do it purpose, they don’t want to see you succeed, they’re envious of their own children.”

One viewer described how growing up without support had affected them. “They just traumatized me and I'm autistic.... I was basically abandoned through my whole childhood and I don't have the cognitive development to be independent and they lash at me... is really hard indeed,” they commented.

Mu believes everyone deserves supportive parents and is proud of how his cousin overcame these obstacles.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Mu’s personal account shared on TikTok under the username @mu_yaps.