TikToker Shares Her Strict Rules for Tipping Service Workers

TikToker and content creator @alitzahs shared a video explaining why she's choosing to follow a strict set of rules when it comes to tipping service workers. The video has received close to 62,000 views and approximately 257 comments. She said tipping expectations have gone too far, prompting her to create her own system for deciding who gets a tip and who doesn't.

Alitzah said she believes the service industry has overstepped its boundaries when it comes to the gratuities customers are expected to pay. As a result, she has created a new strategy for determining who gets a tip and who doesn't.

She explained that her first rule is that she won't leave a tip anywhere she's asked to tip before receiving service. She gave the example of a time when she ordered a smoothie and, before her order was even complete, she was already being asked about gratuity.

She said, "The answer is no. One, y'all haven't made my smoothie. Two, I haven't tasted my smoothie. Three, I don't even know if I'm gonna like this smoothie. Why am I tipping?" In addition, she explained that it's just a smoothie bar, not a restaurant where she can sit down and experience the extent of the service being provided.

Alitzah went on to say that she doesn't mind tipping at a restaurant because customers can sit down and experience the food, service, and ambiance. Even then, she believes customers should leave a tip based on their personal experience, whether good or bad.

Alitzah Says She's Not Tipping Before Receiving Service, Especially at These Places

Nail salons are another type of business where Alitzah agrees with tipping because, similar to restaurants, they offer an experience. However, she made it clear again that she refuses to tip preemptively, or before the service has been provided.

Alitzah then went on to say that coffee shops and ice cream shops are on her list of places where she won't be leaving tips. She explained, "Ice cream shops are just a no for me. . . You scooped my ice cream for 15 seconds and put it in a cup. . . No."

She concluded that workers at coffee shops and ice cream shops are paid hourly, so if their hourly wages are insufficient, they need to discuss that with their employer. However, she doesn't agree with putting the burden of tipping expectations on consumers for these types of services.

Alitzah also shared that she's a business owner who sells planners through her website. She said that despite all her planners being handmade, she doesn't even offer buyers the option to leave a tip after purchasing a product. She concluded, "Leave a tip for what?!"

Reactions to her post came largely from commenters who agreed with her position. Many of them said that people shouldn't be getting tipped to do their job, while others believed that their employers should increase their pay. One commenter wrote, "I fell like I'm just throwing money away when I tip! So I'm tipping you for doing your job that you're getting paid for?"

Another commenter who provides a different type of service agreed. They wrote, "Agree. Why we tip people to do their job? I'm a nurse. Nobody's tipping me, and I provided a service as well."

A separate commenter said that consumers need to turn their attention to the companies and not the service employees. They wrote, "The company needs to pay the service providers more!! We shouldn't have to supplement with our post tax dollars!! we have to get more mad at the company than the minimum wage service provider!!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @alitzahs, which are based on the account shared in her video.