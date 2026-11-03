TikToker Recalls College Roommate’s Shocking Hygiene Habits

TikTok user @groovyrockerchick has dealt with roommates, and she says that college roommates will quickly abolish any stereotype people may have had about women always being clean. In her video, she says that she lived with one who was truly awful and who also ruined her towels. At the time of publication, the video had 1.1 million views and 568 comments.

@groovyrockerchick, who goes by Groovy on the platform, says, "Living with roommates in a college scenario will immediately cleanse you of the stereotype that all women are super clean and super hygienic."

She goes on to say that while women are cleaner than men on average, not all women are clean themselves. She says that she grew up thinking that most women were like her and showered daily, washing their hair when appropriate. She also thought they swept and mopped regularly and did chores like dishes and vacuuming at least once a week. However, when she went to college and started living with roommates, she realized that she was living in a fantasy world of her own making.

"Some of these women that I lived with in college, I cannot describe to you how appalled I was, like, just witnessing their living habits and then witnessing how long they would go and how many events they would attend without f-----g showering," she says.

Groovy brings up a girl she lived with in college. She says that she could smell her room even when the door was closed. She did not know how often this girl would shower, but she could tell that it was not often. The girl also did not clean. Groovy was the only one in the house who would.

The most egregious offense involved Groovy's hand towels. "There were these really cute pink towels that I had gotten from Marshalls. I believe they're Christmas-themed. They had the little, like, white gingerbread men on them, and then they were pink. And I just liked them, so I kept them year-round," she says.

When her roommate would cook, she would not rinse her hands before wiping them off on the towels. As a result, Groovy says, her favorite towels had food stains from various sauces. From the way Groovy talked about this roommate's cleaning habits, it is presumed that she never cleaned the towels, either. This experience is what led her to stop assuming anything about anyone.

No Showering Is What Got the TikTok Comments

Besides the roommate ruining Groovy's towels, many users in the comments could not believe that anybody could go an extended period of time without showering at all.

"If I don't shower every day, I feel gross," one user said.

"I need to shower every day idc," said another.

It isn't always easy to maintain that level of cleanliness, and some users brought that up in the comments. However, they make conscious efforts to try, even if they may not be able to shower daily.

"I grew up depressed (lost a very important family member in elementary school and never fully recovered mentally) and while some cleanliness habits are easier to pick back up, I've never been in the habit of showering daily. I have So Much I already have to do and it's all so exhausting[sic]," said one.

Others also mentioned things like chronic illness, which can make showering difficult, sharing tips in the comments about ways to make showering easier for those who struggle with standing for that long and exerting that much energy.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @groovyrockerchick, which are based solely on her account shared in the TikTok video.