TikToker Says Girlfriend Disappeared After Years Together

A TikTok user, @andyluisz, recently took to the platform to recount how his high school sweetheart, whom he had been dating for three-and-a-half years, ghosted him without warning or explanation. At the time of publication, the video had received 2.3 million views and 4,091 comments.

@andyluisz, whose name is Andy, shared the story of what happened when he was 19. Now 28, he says the experience taught him a lot about relationships and trust.

He describes his ex-girlfriend as very smart and explains that she was also his first girlfriend. After seven months of dating, they moved in together. Andy's family had moved out of Miami, while his girlfriend's family had a spare room where he could stay.

As their relationship developed, he grew close to her family. She also met his family, and he traveled to Cuba to meet hers. Fast-forward a few years, and they were adults attending college while juggling part-time jobs. Andy was still living with his girlfriend and her mother, and, according to him, everything seemed to be going well.

The day she ghosted him started like any other Monday morning. Andy went to work after wishing her luck on an exam she had scheduled that day. He texted her throughout the day but didn't receive any responses.

"Now it's around 1 P.M., and her mom calls me and says, hey, have you spoken to [her]? And I said, no, I actually haven't heard from her. I texted her in the morning a bunch of times. You know, maybe she's still in the exam. And she said, OK, 'cause I haven't been able to reach her. So I said, oh, you know, like that's weird, but maybe she left her phone," he recalls.

About an hour later, her mother called again, asking whether the couple had gotten into some kind of fight. That's when Andy started to realize something was wrong. Her mother then told him he needed to come to the house because something had happened and it was an emergency.

He left work, expecting the worst. He also called his girlfriend's sister-in-law, hoping she might have some answers.

"In my head, I'm like, she got kidnapped, she had an accident, something happened, like there was a medical emergency. I couldn't fathom what actually happened. So she's like, oh, she left. And then I said, what do you mean she left? She's like, yeah, she left. She took nothing. She left her phone, she left her car, she maybe took like a couple items of clothing, but like she's gone," he says.

It turned out that his girlfriend had left without telling him or her family. When Andy arrived at the house, her mother was hysterical. He also saw that his girlfriend had written him a message on her phone, but it had never been sent. The message said that she had left to find herself.

"The next thing I know, she is posting on Snapchat that she's on a cruise with her first boyfriend, who was like six years older than me. I think the worst thing out of that whole situation is that I had no closure. I had no closure since that morning ... we haven't said a word. It's been, man, it's been almost a decade since that," he says.

Andy says the experience left him with lasting feelings of abandonment and trust issues. For him, it was a lesson that you can never truly know someone, even when you think you do.

Commenters Say His Girlfriend's Sudden Disappearance Was More Than Ghosting

"I'm sorry, but she is a coward. I hope you know that experience was not a reflection of you but a reflection of who she really was. To involve and traumatize her mother like that? What!" one user commented.

Others pointed out that, although Andy described the situation as ghosting, what happened was much more serious given the history of their relationship.

"This wasn't ghosting, this was straight up abandonment," another user wrote.

The way his ex-girlfriend handled the situation didn't sit well with commenters, either. However, some urged Andy to move on, suggesting that he was better off without her.

"She is very immature and selfish. Consider yourself lucky. I know that you are traumatized, but try to let her [go]," another commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described by Andy. The account of the relationship and his former girlfriend's disappearance is based on the video shared by TikTok creator @andyluisz.