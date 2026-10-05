TikToker Shares the ‘Downright Cruel’ Punishments She Says Her Parents Used While She Was Growing Up

A TikTok posted by creator @eriniveson on July 14, 2026, shows her describing punishments she says her parents used during her childhood. The video drew over 8.7 million views and about 1.1 million likes at the time of publication.

The creator, who grew up with her mother and stepdad, begins with a trigger warning before describing what she calls "completely legal things" her parents did. "The things that I'm gonna tell you in this video are just downright cruel," she said.

She said that when something broke and no one confessed, the siblings lined up, and whoever was responsible took the punishment while the others watched. The TikToker said she often took the blame for her younger sisters so they would not get in trouble. She recalls that her stepdad usually did not carry out the corporal punishment himself, but had her mother do it when she was home and stood by to supervise.

She said her room was searched regularly. "Privacy was a privilege, not a right," she said. After her stepbrother lost $5, her parents believed she had taken it, emptied her drawers onto the floor, and made her clean up.

Even doing chores had strict rules. "Do it right or do it twice," the creator remembered. She put away dishes that had spots from the dishwasher, so her mother, who collected antique china, emptied every cabinet and buffet, and the TikToker said she had to hand-wash and dry all of it.

On her 12th birthday, six friends stayed over for a slumber party. One of them laughed too loud, her stepdad screamed at everyone, and all but one of the girls went home. She recalls being responsible for the cooking, cleaning, and laundry in the house. "My friend's parents referred to me as Cinderella," she said.

One Wednesday, she left a basket of folded laundry on a bench in her room, with her hair straightener out on the vanity. She said her stepdad threw both away because her room was not clean. It was trash day, she remembers, and the clothes were gone for good, including some of her mother's that she had borrowed.

She said her stepdad attended one performance of her competition dance team and objected to the costume because the nude-colored tights made it look like short shorts. He threatened to pull her from the formation and take her home. Her dance teacher had to redo the formations or change the costumes right before the team went on.

The creator said corporal punishment was a regular part of the household. After she told her stepdad one time that it did not hurt, she recalls, he changed the paddle he used. Her youngest sister reported it to the school's student resource officer, and her stepdad brought in the paddles.

She said the school told him "he is allowed to do corporal punishment, but it's best to do it with an open hand. That only made things a hundred times worse," she said.

The school's response prompted questions in the comments. "Is beating your kids allowed in the USA ? Just going from what the school said to step dad about allowing “corporal punishment”," one commenter wrote.

The creator recalled one time when her mother was about to use a belt and she grabbed her mother's hand. "I think I blacked that one out," she said. She said none of it bothers her to talk about anymore. "I have had lots of therapy to help me process through all of this," the TikToker said.

Several commenters expressed sympathy. "Wow I’m so sorry please tell me u [sic] aren’t talking to them anymore," the commenter wrote.

Another commenter placed the blame on the stepdad, "When you said stepdad, I knew immediately. He hated you and wanted to hurt you as much as possible. Surprised it wasn't sexual as well. Usually the case."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above are based on @eriniveson's account on TikTok. The Daily Dot has not independently confirmed the identities of the creator, her family members or the commenters.

Anyone who is experiencing or witnessing child abuse can call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.