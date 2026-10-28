TikToker Shares Wedding Drama Over Bride’s Strict Rules

TikTok user @kelsgoron retells a wedding story in a video recently posted to the platform, in which a woman questions whether she was justified in dropping out of a wedding party on the day of the ceremony. At the time of publication, the video had 226,400 views and 169 comments.

@kelsgoron, who goes by Kels, tells the story while putting on her makeup.

“So I need to know if I was justified in dropping out of being a bridesmaid the day of the wedding because some people are saying that I'm a villain but I don't think I'm a villain in this situation. I think it was super justified,” she begins.

She says the bride, referred to as Macy in the story, asked her to be a bridesmaid. This surprised her because they did not hang out much, especially one-on-one. Nevertheless, she agreed.

Macy was a Type A personality, which the bridesmaid knew going in. “I kind of knew that she was gonna be a very Type A bride, probably a little bit of a bridezilla, but I was not expecting the level that she would go to,” Kels says.

About a week after the bridesmaids were finalized, Macy sent them a 12-page PDF contract to sign. One stipulation required them to attend every wedding event. While the woman wanted to attend as many events as possible, she said it was difficult for her to commit to all of them at the time.

Another rule prohibited the bridesmaids from changing their haircuts or hair color without Macy’s approval. However, that was not the most surprising requirement in the contract.

“The one that had me absolutely flabbergasted was that if we gained more than five pounds we needed to let her know and she would be checking our weight and weighing us at all of her bridal events just to make sure that we're gonna be staying consistent and fit into the dress,” Kels says.

That was the final straw for the bridesmaid, who texted Macy privately to explain that she was uncomfortable with the idea of weighing herself. According to the story, Macy was not receptive to her concerns.

“Hey girl, totally understand your concern. But you have to remember when it's somebody else's wedding, it's about them and their needs and you have to kind of put your needs on the back burner because it should be about the bride. So I hope you understand,” Macy reportedly texted back.

The bridesmaid considered dropping out of the wedding altogether, but Macy convinced her to stay, saying she would not have to weigh herself at every event. Looking back, the woman says she wishes she had left then because things only escalated.

The Bridesmaid’s Concerns Grew as the Wedding Approached

Macy’s requests reportedly became more demanding as the wedding approached. During the bachelorette party, she sent the group a detailed schedule outlining the activities and costs.

“When the bachelorette party came she sent out everyone a very detailed schedule of what we would be doing and the cost, and it came out to over $4,000 for two days for her bachelorette trip. She also told us that we would be fined $50 for any event we were more than 10 minutes late for,” Kels recalls.

She says the trip was a story in itself, describing it as awful from start to finish. Macy was reportedly so controlling that everyone cried at least once, and one bridesmaid dropped out after the events. The woman says she did not want to make the situation worse because Macy already seemed upset.

“I knew that after this wedding I probably would not be trying to be close friends with Macy anymore, but I at least wanted to be there and support her on her wedding. But there comes a point where you can't take it anymore,” she says.

On the day of the wedding, Macy was reportedly still trying to control the bridal party. The bridesmaid says she put in headphones and focused on doing her hair and makeup to manage the stress.

While she was styling her hair, Macy approached her and said the hairstyle would ruin the wedding pictures. The bridesmaid described the look as loose curls that were “a little bit more styled.” Macy wanted her to change it and pointed to an on-site stylist who could fix it for $300.

“I'm happy to fix up my hair. Let me know what you want me to fix. Happy to curl it more, I can straighten it if you want, but I really just don't wanna pay that much money to have someone do my hair,” Kels says.

The disagreement reportedly upset Macy. The bridesmaid eventually told her she had had enough and was leaving the wedding party. She says nobody else stood up for or defended her, but she stuck to her decision and dropped out on the day of the wedding.

TikTok Users React to the Bride’s Demands

TikTok users were shocked by the story, with many criticizing Macy’s reported behavior.

“Just because it's their wedding doesnt[sic] mean they can be disrespectful,” one user commented.

Others focused on the cost of the bachelorette trip. “no way. I wouldn't even have paid the $4,000,” another wrote.

One commenter said they initially tried to understand Macy’s perspective as someone who wanted everything to be organized for an important occasion. However, the reported weight checks and fines changed their mind.

“I was trying to understand her side and how shes[sic] obviously a very organised person, wants everything to be perfect for this once in a life time occasion, but the weighing and fining late people is where she lost me,” the commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @kelsgoron, which are based solely on the account she shared in her video.

