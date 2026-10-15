TikToker Shares 5 Things That Give Away a Guy Has a Girlfriend: ‘There’s a Girlfriend There’

A TikTok user, @bkharthun, revealed five things in his video that immediately give away that a guy has a girlfriend. The video, shared on Aug. 13, drew 4.8 million views, 475,000 likes and 3,288 comments.

The man started the video by saying that there were certain things that made him 90% sure a guy had a girlfriend. He was confident about this because half the things he mentioned were bought for him by his wife. The first thing, according to him, was an Owala water bottle.

The creator said that if he saw a guy in the wild with an Owala water bottle, he was 100% certain that a girl had bought it for him. “My wife bought me mine, and I am glad she did.” He called it the best water bottle brand and said that the straw system made the water taste better. The man also said that if a man was not using an Owala water bottle, he was probably using an old protein shaker or a beat-up aluminum water bottle.

The second thing the creator mentioned was Alani. He said that if he saw a guy drinking Alani, he was certain that either his wife or his girlfriend had introduced him to it. “My wife tried them before me, and she got me hooked on them. They're my favorite energy drink, and they just dropped some new flavors, so I'm excited to try those,” he said.

The third point was an actual skin care routine. The creator revealed that if a guy used a cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen, there was definitely some female influence. “Otherwise, guys are just using, like, a six-in-one body wash or just water and calling it a day,” he said.

The next item he mentioned was decorative stuff in an apartment, such as candles, plants, throw pillows and blankets. “If you walk into a guy's apartment and they don't have a TV on an upside-down laundry bin, there's a girlfriend there,” he said.

The last item, according to him, was nice travel gear. “If he's got matching luggage, he's got a toiletry bag instead of a Ziploc bag, there's definitely some girlfriend influence.” The man concluded by saying that there had to be some more obvious signs he might be missing.

One commenter wrote, “If he has an electric toothbrush lol.” Another wrote, “A lunchbox - if he’s single, it’s gonna be in a plastic grocery bag.” A third user wrote, “If you see a man walking a mini dachshund, it’s a guarantee he’s in a relationship.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events and opinions described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @bkharthun’s account as shared on TikTok.