‘Get Adopted By a Peak Extrovert’: Introverted Men Share How They Met Their Wives and Girlfriends

A thread posted Oct. 13, 2026, on r/AskReddit asks introverted men how they met their girlfriends or wives. The thread had drawn about 1,200 upvotes and 562 comments at the time of publication.

One commenter recalled a train ride on the way to a job interview. “Met my wife on the train on the way to a job interview. It was the middle of the day, the train was nearly empty,” they wrote.

The commenter said they were the only person in that section of the train. “She got om [sic], looked at me, then came all the way down the carriage and sat in the seat in front of me,” the commenter explained.

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They were unsure whether to speak. “I was still processing this and wondering whether I should talk to her when she turned around and said hi. I got the job too,” the commenter added.

Another commenter described a gathering at a house that led to an introduction in the kitchen. “My friend group all had girlfriends and then there was me. One day they brought a new friend over, I was like ‘wow she’s really cute but zero chance she’d ever be interested in me’ she told the girls the same thing,” the commenter wrote.

They said a friend left the two of them alone in the kitchen. “I had no idea what to say so I panicked and said ‘hi my name is,’” the commenter said.

“She laughed and said I know your name we’ve been hanging out for weeks. Been with her for 9 years married for 2 and have an 8 month old son."

One commenter described a setup by a friend that did not go smoothly at first.

“A friend set us up. Or tried to. Turns out putting two introverts together results in basically negative conversation. Like a black hole in which not only does conversation not happen, but surrounding conversations start to be consumed by silence,” a commenter wrote.

Their friend got frustrated and arranged an actual date. “I’m pretty sure he was parked down the street to make sure I actually left the house that night, or to force me to if I didn’t."

The friend even explained why they were matched. “He says he set us up because he found her annoying in a way he’d only ever found one other person annoying. Guess who?”

“So get adopted by a peak extrovert my introverted brethren,” the commenter wrote.

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Another commenter recalled a night at a bar that led to a seven-year relationship.

“I stood around at a bar I didnt [sic] want to be at holding the same beer for an hour, waiting for my brother in laws [sic] pool league to be over,” they wrote.

The commenter was there in case their brother-in-law’s partner did not show up. “The bartender got off her shift and came right up to me and made me do a shot with her." Their relationship began that night. “We were together from that day for seven years before she passed away. Our 8th anniversary would’ve been this Thanksgiving."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts shared in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters’ responses as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities and usernames have not been confirmed.