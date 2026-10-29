A TikTok user, @shan.rileyyy, shared 24 things she wished an older sister had told her about men in relationships or marriage. She listed all 24 points and asked viewers to add their own in the comments. The video, posted on Oct. 25, drew 286,200 views as of publication.

The 24 points the TikTok user listed are as follows:

He was not private; he was shady.

There was no prize for suffering.

His financial situation was not your responsibility.

If he was not lifting you up, he was dragging you down.

An insecure man would do anything to destroy your confidence.

A man who made you feel unwanted was not the love of your life.

If he was more afraid of losing access to you than he was of hurting you, then that was not love.

A marriage license did not guarantee anything.

Trauma and stress were not excuses for abuse.

It was not your job to teach them how to be a decent adult.

You would never change his avoidance, no exceptions.

Never met a woman who would regret leaving.

The only thing he could offer was how he treated you.

Roasting and dating became verbal abuse in a relationship.

If he was nice to everyone but you, then he was not nice.

You were not the cause of his s-it; hence, you would not be the cure.

No one was too busy to communicate.

People who vouched for them meant nothing, since they weren't the ones dating him.

His promises were empty, so walk away the first time.

You would regret the time wasted but not regret leaving.

Staying in a wrong relationship would give you an autoimmune disease.

The person you married was never the person you divorced, so sign a prenup.

If marriage benefited women, then they would have already taken that away.