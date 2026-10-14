TikToker Warns Daters to Prepare to Be Ghosted at Any Time

Marissa, a TikToker who goes by the username @kiwiproductions.tx, recently discussed her struggles with dating. She said she has heard people say they need to treat every date they go on as if it could be their last. Maintaining relationships can be difficult, and it seems like dating is only getting harder. Her video has received 1.1 million views and 1,582 comments.

Marissa explained that even when dates are going well and everything seems solid, the other person could decide to stop seeing you at any time. Modern dating can change in an instant. She shared that there have been many times when she was seeing someone, only for them to suddenly stop texting her, and she never saw them again. She believes this has become a serious problem in the dating world.

Treating every date like it could be your last is difficult. You might feel like you have found someone you connect with, only to have them exit your life without warning. Many people in the dating world have experienced this.

The Comment Section Was Filled With Dating Drama

People in the comments had a lot to say about Marissa’s video. Many had experienced similar situations themselves or were tired of the way dating has been going.

One TikToker commented, “You have to be prepared to be ghosted at any moment, even if you’re fully in a relationship.” Another added, “Apps have made us think everyone is disposable.”

Others reflected on when dating used to be fun and how far removed that experience now feels. “Does anyone miss when dating was fun and exciting instead of anxiety inducing and miserable? Thank God we managed to create apps that sucked literally all of the fun out of what should be the most exciting experience possible,” one commenter wrote.

Some commenters shared their own heartbreaking stories. “Nursed him through stage 4 cancer, we’re looking at houses together, BAM, over out of nowhere. Over the phone. Literally moved across the country to try to get over it. I’m not over it. My entire brain chemistry is changed. My heart is hardened in a way it’s never been. Anyways I’m done dating. It’s sad,” one commenter wrote.

“Dated for 3 months, dumped 30 mins before my birthday. Shoutout avoidants,” another commenter wrote.

Some commenters said they had stopped dating because of the emotional toll it takes on them. “This is why I stopped… I can’t subject my nervous system to that sense of unsafety constantly,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “That is so disheartening to my nervous system.”

Others described how past dating experiences had affected them long after the relationships ended. “Yeah and it’s scary and I have abandonment issues,” one commenter wrote.

When Marissa said this was a serious problem in the dating world, many commenters appeared to agree.

Marissa’s video highlights the uncertainty some people experience in modern dating, particularly when a relationship appears to be going well before one person suddenly disappears. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the commenters’ personal accounts, which were shared in response to @kiwiproductions.tx’s TikTok video.