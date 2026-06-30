TikToker Says She Was Locked Inside a Doctor’s Office After Staff Left for the Day Without Her

A woman was allegedly locked inside a doctor’s office during her appointment. She was apparently the last one there. The TikToker did not specify the scheduled time, but mentioned the closing hours: 4:00 PM.

Featured Video

The TikToker did not say whether she believed the lock-in was intentional or accidental. @eatfigsnotpigs shared her experience with followers on TikTok, asking them one question in the caption: “Why does this keep happening to me?” The influencer was at the clinic at the appointed time.

She then showed viewers the time on her digital watch: 4:13 PM, which was thirteen minutes past closing time. She decided to find out why she had not been called back.

To her surprise, she appeared to be the only person at the office. When the TikToker opened the door, she noticed that there was not a single medical staff member in sight. The hallways and waiting rooms were empty.

Similarly, there was complete silence when the woman said, “Hello,” to get the attention of a person who could have been at the clinic. Her greeting went unanswered.

After noticing that everyone had left for the day, she too decided to leave and come back for her appointment. The only problem was that she was locked from the inside. In the video, the woman attempted to get the door open, but couldn’t because it was locked.

She said, “I’m literally locked in…Are you kidding me?!” The video ended with her walking back inside the office. Her voice in the video suggested rising frustration. Since the incident, the woman has not shared an update with her followers about how she got out.

Viewers React to the Lock-In

Since sharing her TikTok, the video has surpassed 4.3 million views and has sparked reactions from her many followers. Some suggested that this was allegedly done for a reason.

A user pointed out, “They’re gonna mark you a no-show and charge you a cancellation fee.” When the woman realized she was locked in, the video did not feature what she did after or how she got out.

Imagine sitting in a waiting room thinking, “The Doctor is coming any second,” only to realize the lights are off and everyone went home. That’s the kind of plot twist nobody expects at a doctor’s office.



It’s funny in a “you have to laugh or cry” way — a patient went from… pic.twitter.com/JqLhLXZtSM — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) June 29, 2026

So, some followers encouraged others to dial emergency services in such a case. They suggested, “Y’all, if you are locked in somewhere, call 911.”

The TikToker’s story also made its way to X and was shared by @AngelMD1103 on their verified account. Users on X had similar responses, but also joked about the situation.

One user jokingly mentioned, “At that point, you might as well start answering phones and scheduling your own next appointment.”

Editor's Note: The details above reflect the account as shared by @eatfigsnotpigs on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.