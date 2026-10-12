TikToker Gets Her Work Schedule Wrong in Embarrassing Mix-Up

A TikTok video posted by content creator @jorlala describes the strange and embarrassing moment she realized she had shown up for the wrong shift at work one morning. The video has received close to 35,000 views and approximately 25 comments.

Jordan explained that, for the entire week, she thought she was scheduled to work a “mid” shift from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, followed by two days off. She was excited about the shift because she had plans to go to the gym after work and then relax over the weekend.

Jordan also thought she and another coworker, Devin, would have overlapping shifts that Thursday because he was scheduled to work the closing shift. However, when Jordan arrived for her supposed 9 a.m. shift, her coworkers were just as surprised to see her.

Not only did Jordan rarely work a mid-shift, but the schedule showed that she was actually supposed to work the closing shift.

Jordan’s scheduling mistake nearly threw off her plans for the day

After seeing Jordan arrive unusually early, her coworkers wanted to know why she was there, since the schedule had her down as a closer.

“They asked, ‘What are YOU doing here?’” Jordan recalled. “And I sheepishly replied, ‘I’m here for my mid ...’” That’s when her coworkers informed her that she was actually scheduled to work the night shift as a closer. Dumbfounded, Jordan initially denied it. But when she checked the schedule for herself, she realized they were right.

Jordan said she had been convinced all week that she was working the mid-shift Thursday. Showing up at 9 a.m. for a shift she wasn’t scheduled to work also threatened to throw off her plans for the rest of the day.

Thankfully, Devin offered to close for her. Jordan ultimately stayed and worked the mid-shift, allowing her to stick to her plans to go to the gym afterward.

Many of the reactions to the video came from commenters who also made similar mistakes with their schedules. One commenter said they once worked six hours before realizing they were off that day. They wrote, "I've done that before and worked damn near six hours before I looked at the schedule and saw I was actually off. And no one said anything."

Another commenter said they once confused showed up to work hours before and was shocked to find another bartender setting up. They wrote, "I misread my days and thought I opened the bar at 10 and when I walked in the other bartender was already opening and was confused. Turns out I didn't need to be at the bar until 3."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Jordan’s work schedule or the events described in the video, which she shared on TikTok as @jorlala.