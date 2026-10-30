TikToker Says She Was Arrested at Her Own House After Husband Called Police and Shoved Her

A TikTok posted by creator @anna_grace_643 on Sept. 23, 2026, shows her recounting the day she was arrested after entering her home. The video had received about 4.5 million views and 431,800 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker introduces the video as "the complete story time of the day that I got arrested." She says the events began on March 13, 2026, about two weeks after she moved into an apartment. She and her husband were still legally married, she says, and planned to sell the house and split the proceeds.

She texted her husband that day about picking up her piano, wedding ring and a few other belongings. He told her she could not come and said he would call the police. She drove over anyway because, in her words, "it's also my property."

The TikToker says her husband stood in the driveway and blocked her car with a truck. She drove slowly while he walked alongside it. He then told a police officer that she had tried to run him over, she claims, and the officer believed him immediately.

The officer told her to leave or be removed. "This is still my house," she answered. Her husband then showed the officers text messages from a period when she was experiencing severe postpartum depression. The texts included statements about herself, not her son, that she described as questionable. She told the officers she still had some of those thoughts but would not act on them.

The officers told her they would take her to a mental hospital and handcuff her if she refused. She complied. The doctor released her right away, she says, and moved her to the front of the waiting room line.

Her mother picked her up. The creator says she insisted on returning for her car, despite her father's urging her not to.

When she arrived, her husband was gone, and a female friend of his was in the house with her five-month-old son. Her car was locked, and nobody answered when she knocked. She broke a window to get inside and retrieve her keys. She then picked up her son from the main bedroom. As she walked out, the woman called her husband. He drove up quickly and tried to take the baby from her arms.

The TikToker says she handed her son to her mother and told her to lock herself in the car. Her husband then grabbed her from behind and shoved her, she says. "I'm a small girl. I flew," she said. She was knocked unconscious and later found out she had a minor concussion, a sprained wrist and seven stitches in her knee. Her husband had called the officers again to report a break-in. "You're not even gonna ask why?" she asked. She claims an officer told her, "You probably deserve it."

The police arrested her, not her husband. An officer handed her son back to her husband as she was driven away. At jail, she had a seizure, and doctors at the hospital argued with officers about her arrest. Her knee became infected in jail, and she nearly lost her leg. Guards ignored her reports that it was bleeding.

Her father bailed her out after four nights, and a charge remains on her record. "That's justice," she said. After her release, she says her husband told people she was unstable. She also says he kept her son from her for seven weeks.

One reply addressed what happened after the creator was shoved.

"watching another woman walk off with my baby after being physically assaulted by a man would send me into [...]," a commenter wrote.

Another commenter asked about the risks of sharing a similar story.

"How do you post this without fearing he will accuse you of something and take you to court?" a viewer asked. "I want to share my story so bad but I’m so scared he will continue to ruin my life."

One viewer recalled a separate encounter with police. "The cops literally told my ex that he could bust a window and break in to my house if he wanted," a commenter wrote. The commenter said it would not matter "because he was technically a resident. We weren’t even married!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @anna_grace_643's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her ex-husband's identity, the police department, the location and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.