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TikToker Says Her Mom Made Her Feel Incapable of Living on Her Own, Then a Disagreement Changed Everything: ‘You Can Figure It Out’

1:16 PM CDT on October 28, 2026

TikToker Said She was Homeless because of her Narcissistic Mom

TikToker Said She was Homeless because of her Narcissistic Mom

|Image Credit: TikTok/@morganroos96

A TikTok video posted by @morganroos96 has received 2.9 million views and nearly 12,000 comments after she shared the story behind her homelessness and explained why she was living in her sister's car at the time of publication. She said her mother had never truly believed in her and had repeatedly made her feel incapable of taking care of herself as an adult.

Recording herself inside a vehicle, Morgan began by telling viewers that she no longer had a home and was living in a car that belonged to her sister. Wanting to be transparent with her followers, she admitted that she had secretly been living with her mom for the past four years.

She said she had kept her living situation a secret because she was embarrassed about her financial circumstances. As a result, she had lied to others about living on her own. Morgan also explained that she had been struggling with intense depression, which caused her to lose a significant amount of weight.

She said she had damaged her credit, sold her car to fund a move to Australia that did not last long, and even tried bartending in an effort to become self-sufficient. Eventually, she began earning money through her TikTok videos. However, she alleged that whenever she tried to become independent, her mother would deliberately sabotage her progress.

TikToker Says Her Mom's Refusal to Compromise Led to a Housing Crisis

Morgan said she genuinely believes her mother is a narcissist because she always has to be right, makes Morgan feel incompetent, and intentionally derails her efforts to build an independent life.

She explained that her current housing situation began when she and her mother decided to move from their old apartment to a new unit. Morgan told her mother she was expecting to receive money on the 15th of the month and planned to find a place of her own around that time.

She said she could afford to stay in the old apartment and wanted to remain there. She also suggested that her mother move into the new unit on the 14th rather than the first of the month, which she believed would make the transition easier for both of them. However, her mother rejected the proposal and began complaining that she was tired of helping her.

According to Morgan, her mother insisted that they move into the new unit together. She told Morgan that once she received her money on the 15th, she could begin looking for a new place to live “like an adult.” Her mother refused to compromise by staying in the old apartment for an additional two weeks, so the two eventually agreed to move into the new unit together.

However, Morgan said the situation took a turn on moving day. Her mother hired movers to transport her own belongings but left Morgan's things behind.

When Morgan asked why her mother had not arranged to move her belongings as well, she said her mother replied, “You can figure it out. That's what adults do, right?!”

Eventually, Morgan's mother told her to leave the old apartment because the lease was still in her name. She also allegedly threatened to call the police if Morgan did not leave within a specified time limit. As a result, Morgan said she had time to grab only a few pieces of clothing, her contact case, and her phone charger before leaving.

Reactions to the video focused mainly on the root of her mother's control -- she needs Morgan to need her. One commenter wrote, "Honestly, I think that she doesn't like the idea that she was losing control over you so she was using this as a way to show you how much you need her."

Another commenter agreed and wrote, "She needs you to need her!" Other commenters encouraged her to keep going despite her depression and financial struggles.

One commenter wrote, "Morgan, I have ruined my credit twice because of mental health issues and I promise you it will get better. Keep going, girl. The chat has your back."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @morganroos96, which are based solely on the account she shared in her video.

Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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