A TikTok video posted by @kikimamaoriginal has received 3.8 million views and nearly 4,600 comments after the creator shared why she decided to divorce her husband of 13 years after discovering he had been unfaithful. She said the purpose of the video was to explain why she divorced him immediately and describe the things he did leading up to that moment that made the decision easier.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kikimamaoriginal/video/7679908858705267998?q=divorce%20storytime&t=1793111828076

Kiki began the video by saying that the moment her husband confessed, she knew their marriage was over. She said she began researching infidelity after the revelation and learned that there are two types of cheating.

She explained that the first type happens when someone makes an honest mistake or exercises impaired judgment that leads to a lapse in character. The other involves a long-term affair or serial cheating with multiple partners. She said the distinction helped her understand her decision to end the marriage.

However, one commenter disagreed with the idea that cheating could be separated into different types, arguing that infidelity means a partner never truly loved or respected the person they cheated on. They wrote, “If someone can cheat on you they NEVER loved or respected you.” Kiki also explained that she discovered her husband’s affair herself because he had withheld many of the details.

TikToker Says Years of Relationship Problems Contributed to Her Divorce

Kiki explained that her husband’s infidelity was not the only reason she was ready to divorce him. She said one of the main factors was what she described as gaslighting around physical intimacy, which she said became an issue after 12 years of marriage. She also said they had been married in a Mormon temple and that she had been led to believe the way she was raised to view physical intimacy was the reason for their intimacy issues.

Another factor that contributed to her decision was what she described as her husband’s tendency to abandon her. She said he would often leave unexpectedly and follow a schedule that did not account for her or their family. She also said his absence affected their child, claiming he rarely contributed money toward hiring a nanny.

Kiki further accused her husband of frequently going on work trips when she needed him to be present as a husband and father. She said his absences left her feeling alone and isolated. When she tried to explain how she felt, the conversations often turned into arguments and what she described as gaslighting, without reaching a resolution.

She said these conversations could become so intense and unproductive that they triggered panic attacks, leaving her mentally and physically exhausted. She also described experiencing what she called “situational depression,” during which she would remain in bed and cry profusely.

During these episodes, Kiki said, her husband would allow their 3-year-old child to enter the room and see her crying. She believed this was intentional and said his response made her feel that he did not seem to care.

In reacting, many of the commenters shared their own stories of divorcing their partners immediately after learning of infidelity. One commenter wrote, "Same, girl. He told me on a Thursday night and I filed on Monday, ONLY because my lawyer was on vacay that Friday. I've been SO HAPPY since!"

Another commenter said she forgave her cheating ex but later learned that cheaters never change. She wrote, "My ex cheated on me while we dated. I forgave him. Well, 20 years later, two kids and a house, he went back to the girl and cheated with her again, and he was also on dating sites. Cheaters never change."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @kikimamaoriginal, which are based solely on the account she shared in her video.



