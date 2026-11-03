Woman Found out That her Fiancé was Dared to Date Her!

A TikTok video posted by @txcstories, which amassed 2.1 million views and more than 4,300 comments, describes the moment a woman found out from her best friend that, shortly after she shared the news of her engagement, her friend revealed that she had dared her fiancé to date her.

She genuinely had a hard time believing that every interaction with her boyfriend, from the moment they were introduced, had been fake. What was even more difficult for the creator to believe was why her best friend had come up with the dare in the first place. The reason left commenters saying that her best friend secretly hated her. One commenter literally wrote, "I'm surprised you didn't say 'my ex-best friend.'"

At the start of the video, the creator said she had just been informed by her best friend that the man who recently proposed to her had only started dating her because her friend dared him to.

She explained that the day before learning this shocking revelation from her bestie, her fiancé had proposed, and she was over the moon! So much so that she was anxious to share the news with her best friend but didn't want to do it over the phone.

Instead, she waited and drove to her friend's house the following day. When she arrived, the creator said she couldn't contain herself and showed her ring while screaming and shouting with excitement. However, her friend's reaction wasn't what she was expecting. There was no shared elation over the momentous occasion.

The creator said, "The only way I can describe the expression on her face is 'deflated.' " She said that, for the first few seconds, there wasn't so much as a smile from her. Then, her friend reminded her that the only reason they were together was because of her. The creator agreed and said, "Yeah, I know." After all, she had been introduced to her fiancé through her best friend.

Her Best Friend Dared Her Fiancé to Date Her, but Didn't Expect Them to Get Engaged

With an almost amused look, her best friend said, "No, you don't know." For the first time since the creator had told her about the engagement, she saw a smirk come across her friend's face. She then proceeded to remind her of the night she met her fiancé at the club. She said that the only reason he approached her to ask her out was because she dared him to.

She went on to say that the plan was to make the creator fall in love with him and then break her heart, because the creator had told her that she had never had her heart broken by a man before. So, he would secretly record parts of their dates for the first few months of the relationship and report back to her best friend so they could laugh at how foolish she was.

One commenter said plainly, "She wanted to hurt you with the dare, but now he's genuinely in love and proposed so she's pissed. That's why she's trying to hurt you more by revealing it."

And that's exactly what happened. Her best friend confessed that, after a while, the secret phone calls and recordings declined, and she wasn't hearing back from the fiancé as much. So, she thought the dare was still in play. However, the last thing she expected to hear after the silence was news of their engagement.

She said she was only telling the creator the truth now because the game had gone too far. But the creator was still perplexed as to why her best friend would even come up with a dare like that in the first place.

Reacting to the video, many commenters agreed that her friend was jealous of her and hated her, especially now that her plan had backfired. One commenter wrote, "He fell in love. It literally backfired!"

Another commenter advised her to marry her fiancé and dump her best friend. They wrote, "He stopped reporting to her when you fell in love 'cause he fell in love too! Marry that man and keep him, he loves you. Stay away from that girl you call 'your friend.'"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @txcstories, which are based on their personal account shared in the video.