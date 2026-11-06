A TikTok video posted by content creator @zaydagangstaa received over 427,000 views and a total of 1,522 comments. It describes how he says he found out the woman he was seeing was involved with someone else in the most unconventional way.

However, although he called her his girlfriend, he later said in the video that they were still in the "talking phase," which led one commenter to write, "Dawg if you guys aren't officially dating then that's not cheating."

Zay began by explaining that he and "his girl" had been hanging out at her apartment the night before, and he had ordered food for them. He said they were sharing a large portion of fries in the middle of her dining room table, where each of them had their own hamburger.

However, her cell phone was positioned in the middle of the table, close to the fries. So, there was a moment when he reached for more fries, and she must've thought he was going to grab her phone. She snatched it with cat-like reflexes. While he noticed her anxious reaction, he didn't think for a second that the woman he was seeing was involved with someone else.

TikToker Says He Heard Another Man's Name While His Date Was Asleep

After dinner, she convinced him to spend the night. He agreed and was looking forward to hanging out and watching movies together. But before long, she was fast asleep. So, he decided to watch a movie anyway. While watching the film, she started sleep-talking. At first, Zay said he thought she was pranking him and was still awake.

But that's when he decided to listen carefully to what she was actually saying. As he listened, he heard her say, "Brandon. . . Brandon." He immediately questioned who Brandon was, since his real name is Isaiah. Perplexed and curious, he decided to go through her phone. Although he admitted that they weren't officially dating and that he wasn't the type to go through a woman's phone, he had to get to the bottom of this.

Zay said he knew the password to unlock her phone, so he entered it and found out that she had been talking to a person named "Brandon" for months. It also appeared that Brandon knew about Zay because, in one of the messages, she told him that Zay had left a white Spider hoodie at her place and said he could wear it!

Zay said he had spent $200 on the hoodie and given it to her because she said she liked it and wanted it. While he thought she still had the hoodie, she had given it to Brandon. So now, Zay was more serious about getting his hoodie back from this stranger than confronting him about talking to the woman he was seeing.

After doing some more investigating on Brandon's social media profile, he found out that Brandon was married. What's worse is that he found a post showing Brandon proposing to his wife while wearing Zay's hoodie! With what he now knew about Brandon, he said he could either confront the woman he was seeing, confront Brandon about his hoodie, or text Brandon's wife and end his marriage.

Reacting to the video, most of the commenters agreed that if they weren't officially dating, he shouldn't call her his girl. And therefore, he can't say she was cheating. One commenter wrote, "I don't think it's your girlfriend. You guys aren't dating so technically you didn't get cheated on because you guys were talking and she had other options."

A separate commenter advised him to confront everyone involved. They wrote, "Don't pick, do it ALL. Confront your girl, the guy AND tell the wife. Bro you gotta be willing to burn it all down."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Zay's account shared on TikTok under the handle @zaydagangstaa.