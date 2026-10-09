A TikTok creator, @abefromanx, shared a video explaining what she has observed about couples in healthy, long-term relationships. The woman shared several observations on the subject. The video, posted May 31, drew 499,400 likes and 1,247 comments as of publication.

The woman began the video by explaining that people she considers to be in healthy, long-term relationships are careful about how they speak about their partners and how they speak to them in public. The creator added that she was not asking couples to stop joking around or poking fun at their partners altogether. She understands that this is normal.

“But I’ve noticed people that seem to have, like, better relationships are very careful to not cross a certain line. And they kind of present like a united front in public,” she said. The creator claimed that these couples support each other in public and don’t “dog each other out.”

The TikTok creator also said she does not think this is the case in many relationships. “You can be in a relationship where you feel like your partner kind of pokes fun at you or you feel like they’re gonna, like, tell people your business to be funny and things like that.”

She said she had noticed that healthy couples do not behave that way and instead protect each other. She also said this does not mean that healthy couples do not argue or discuss at home things they did not like about each other. The key difference, she said, is that they do not do so in public.

“If you get into this type of relationship, and you should be able to, like, analyze whether or not you’re with somebody like this, who kind of makes you feel like that, it weakens the relationship. It weakens the trust in the relationship when you do this over time,” she concluded.



The comments section featured several reactions. One commenter wrote, “Praise in public, correct in private.” Another wrote, “DONT TELL ANYONE YOUR BUSINESS!!!!” A third user wrote, “It gives me the ICK when partners are mean to each other like what do you mean.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @abefromanx’s account as shared on TikTok.