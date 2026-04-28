A Tampa passenger recently recorded a couple delaying a flight by an hour because they wanted to sit together. The flight was amid boarding passengers in Los Angeles, California, and was set to head to Tampa, Florida. But one couple aboard the aircraft made it “chaotic” to take off.

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An individual named Archer Hayes shared a recording of the incident on his TikTok account in two parts. Hayes appeared to be recording from his window seat on the plane, and adjacent to him was the couple who wanted to sit together.

Initially, the man asked the flight attendant if his seat could be moved next to his fiancée. To this, the air hostess responded by politely denying his request. She claimed that “on the ground” that wasn’t possible.

The flight attendant urged him to return to his seat, but the man refused and insisted on sitting next to his fiancée. He even asked the attendant if he needed to deboard the plane, book another seat, and then be allowed to sit next to her.

To which the woman claimed that it was the individual’s choice to do so, but she couldn’t reassign him to a seat until the plane took off. The man argued once more, claiming that there was no one sitting in the seat next to her.

Once more, the flight attendant calmly responded by citing the strict rules against moving someone from their seat until boarding was complete.

The Tampa man noted that the conversation “overheated.” This was apparently because the man who was arguing allegedly didn’t respect the flight attendant’s instructions.

Tampa Man Posts Part 2 of The ‘Overheated Conversation’

The Tampa man continued to record the overheated conversation and posted "Part 2" on his TikTok account. This time, the man was confronted by what appeared to be an official on the plane.

Instead of sticking to his account of wanting to sit next to his fiancée, he changed his narrative.

The person claimed that he was asking the flight attendant about which gate to go to since they were going to be late. And then mentioned that he had requested the flight attendant “to reconsider.”

When our 2 children were young, we made sure we bought our tickets early enough to sit together. If we couldn’t find 4, we did 2x2. We’d ask at the airport if they had could sit us together. If not, then we sat in our assigned seats. We were fine til we landed - they will be too. — Emily Irwin - aka Cantergrovegal (@cantergrovegal) April 28, 2026

His fiancée stepped in and apologized on his behalf since they were reportedly getting late for their connecting flight. However, since they caused a significant delay of about an hour, they were being escorted off the plane.

After a brief argument between the couple and an aircraft official, the husband finally agreed to deboard. His fiancée, however, hesitated over whether or not to accompany him. Ultimately, she was seen grabbing her suitcase and following right behind him.

The Internet Responded to the One-Hour Delay on TikTok

Since posting both parts of the incident, Hayes has generated immense traction among his nearly 69K followers on TikTok. One individual said, “I understand it’s a long flight, and it would be more enjoyable to sit next to your travelling companion, but this is ridiculous.”

The next one asked, “How long is the flight that they can’t be separated for a few hours?” Another wondered, “Do they know that even if they don’t sit next to each other, they will end up at the same destination?”

A fourth individual suggested, “If you want to sit with your fiancee then buy the seats together.” One more person claimed that the behavior had been encouraged for far too long.

And instead blamed the aircraft entourage, saying, “I blame the captain and FA (Flight Attendant). They let that go on for far too long.”

The couple’s identity has not yet been made public to maintain their privacy. However, further details about what happened after they deboarded are not yet known.