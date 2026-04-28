A Madison firefighter recently found a child stuck in a claw machine in a Wisconsin restaurant. The child found himself stuck inside a popular claw machine that usually scoops up stuffed toys.

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How he landed in there is indeed a mystery. But he was undoubtedly rescued from the machine almost as soon as the firefighters arrived. Should the boy have remained trapped within the machine, it would’ve been fatal due to the lack of Oxygen.

Moreover, there was also the risk of the claw itself causing serious damage if he’d panicked in an effort to escape. As soon as the boy noticed officials, he began crying, urging them to get him out of there.

?? In the US, a young boy climbed into a claw machine and got stuck inside.



Firefighters were called to the scene and successfully rescued him. pic.twitter.com/HTBHzW9Fsk — Based & Viral (@ViralBased) April 27, 2026

One of the Firefighters attempted to reassure the child about his safety and encouraged him to remain calm. The individual even had a brief conversation with the boy and said, “It’s okay, buddy, we’re here to help.”

While one firefighter kept the boy engaged, another found a way to open the claw machine safely, like a door. As soon as the Madison Firefighters jimmyed the door open, the boy rushed into the arms of his rescuer.

He was then immediately handed over to his mother, who was also eagerly awaiting her son’s safety from the claw machine. After he was safe and sound with his mom, the boy was all smiles and was praised for being brave during the situation.

A Former Firefighter Responded to the Incident on X

The video of the firefighters arriving and rescuing the child has already gone viral online. One particular internet user claimed to be a former firefighter and commended those in the video on X.

The person claimed that if they were in that situation, they’d be unable to “stifle” laughter and praised their professionalism.

I responded to a lot of crazy and stupid calls in my firefighter days. This though? I wouldn't have been able to keep a straight face.



Professionalism in situations like this was not my forte pic.twitter.com/4wAjkRge0W — Erica ❤️?? (@eric_hz143) April 26, 2026

The person wrote, “I responded to many crazy calls in my firefighter days…” The ex-Firefighter added, “This, though? I wouldn’t have been able to keep a straight face.”

Lastly, the netizen claimed, “Professionalism in situations such as this was not my forte.” The person’s comment on X sparked mixed reactions from fellow netizens on the social media platform.

The Internet Responds to the Kid Getting Rescued by Madison Firefighter

Many flooded the internet with mixed responses. Many wondered where the parents were during the incident. The video does feature the mom towards the end, so it’s highly possible that she was there the whole time.

One netizen empathized, saying, “The panic I felt after watching this…Poor kid.” Another appeared to agree with the former Firefighter and said, “Honestly, I would’ve burst out laughing on the spot, zero chance of keeping it together.”

I'm really curious how he actually got in pic.twitter.com/KjdHqJkT3f — Betty (@Betty3312007) April 26, 2026

The next one pointed out an observation. “I like how the firefighter reaches for the joystick. He considered trying to use the claw and win him out.” Many netizens had one big question: How did the child get inside the machine in the first place?

He does appear bigger than the slot the toy often comes out of. So how did he get in there by himself? Unfortunately, that remains a true mystery. The important thing is that he got out safely, thanks to the Firefighters who arrived to help him.