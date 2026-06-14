A woman’s post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries has shocked readers after she shared what she discovered about her husband while he was hospitalized.

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The Reddit user claimed that a medical emergency led her to uncover information that made her question nearly everything she thought she knew about her marriage.

According to the post, the revelations changed how she viewed her relationship. The woman described a situation that left her questioning her marriage. She shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries that when her husband was hospitalized, she learned that her entire marriage may have been a lie. She alleged that her husband had hidden multiple aspects of his life.

Woman Says Husband’s Hospitalization Revealed Years of Secrets

“My husband is currently in the hospital because of liver failure due to an alcohol addiction. I didn’t realize how bad it was because he was good at hiding it,” she wrote to the group of women on the subreddit with a photo of her meal. “It turns out he’s good at hiding lots of things. Like a sports gambling addiction. Or like how he’s been cheating on me almost the entire time we’ve been together. I don’t know how deep the rabbit hole goes, and I don’t know if I want to.”

Her post continued, “I do know that I don’t trust him anymore, probably never will again. I don’t know if I’ll ever trust anyone again. I’m pretty sure my marriage is over and it’s just waiting on the final nail in the coffin.”

Many Reddit users offered words of encouragement. One commenter wrote, “You are WAITING for the ‘final nail in the coffin’ as if he hasn't given you plenty of those already? You already know what to do.”

Another user said, “If these discoveries were made while he was in the hospital, there’s likely some understandable measure of shock happening here. I’m going to give OP the benefit of the doubt and say she knows what she has to do; she’s just coming to terms with it.”

“Sometimes people live a lie so long that the truth becomes hard to swallow and it takes time for them to adjust to the new reality - the real one; the one that was hidden from them for so long. I hope OP gets to that point and leaves him, but it will likely take some time,” commented someone else.

Another person wrote, “I think it's worthwhile to ask yourself how long he's been destroying his body in order for his liver to be potentially at end stage. You're not leaving a man who is dying, you are leaving a man who has been systematically killing himself since long before he met you and has been doing his utmost to destroy your life along with his. Girl, think about how many times he drove you while he was hiding that he was drunk. How much money he gambled away that could have gone toward his medical expenses, or yours. Him being in this state isn't something that happened to him, it's the inevitable outcome of his choices every day to prioritize addiction and betrayal over you and the marriage.”

The original poster later shared an update. “I’m so very, very done. I’m taking myself out for dinner and a drink, then I start putting all of his shit in a garbage bag. A big thank you to all you wonderful ladies who have made sure that I see the light.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.