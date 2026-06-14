Mom feels gratitude over girl dinner in Las Vegas

A woman’s post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries is resonating with readers after she shared a photo of her “girl dinner” and the heartwarming story behind it.

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‘Girl dinner’ has become a popular trend online. It’s the idea that when a woman is on her own for dinner, she’ll put together a meal that a man would never understand. Often, it’s an odd array of snacks. It’s never an actual meal, but for some women, it’s the perfect amount of food.

There’s a subreddit all about girl dinner. On r/GirlDinnerDiaries, a woman’s post about her silly girl dinner turned into a moment of gratitude. She shared a photo of M&Ms and pretzels, but the post quickly became a discussion about gratitude.

Woman Shares Why She’s Grateful for Her Husband and Family

She was in Las Vegas celebrating her son’s birthday. She ended up alone for dinner, but it wasn’t for a sad reason. Instead, she reflected on how much her relationship with her husband means to her and her family, and how he has made both her and her son’s life better.

“We’re in Vegas right now to celebrate my teenager’s birthday (his favorite artist is showing here, and he had a milestone birthday this year, and his gift was a trip out here to see this artist).” She added, “Last night, my younger son and I took in a show just the two of us while my husband and older son did some window shopping (older son has champagne tastes on a teenager working part-time during the summer budget). Tonight we swap - I’m taking my older son to his concert, and my husband and younger son are going to do some fine dining. My in-laws will join us tomorrow.”

She continued, “But for today? Today they are happily gaming at HyperX with their insanely fast and expensive PCs and I’m enjoying some peace and quiet, a salty/sweet snack, and some Netflix.”

According to her post, she was a single mother 10 years earlier and struggling to make ends meet. She was dating a man who wasn’t good for her or her son. She was struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, unsure of what her future would look like. But now, she has a husband who not only treats her right, but also her children.

She ended the post writing, “So I’m going to set my phone down, eat a few more pretzels and m&ms, and be grateful.”

Women were supportive in the comments. They praised both her lighthearted post and her relationship. One commenter wrote, “Yay, I’m so happy for you! I hope you all enjoy your vacation.” The original poster replied, So far, so good! Let’s hope it keeps up!”

Another user said, “This is actually so hot. Having a PARTNER who gets you and supports you is the shit, not to mention supports and loves your kids too. You’re totally winning girl, from a single mom of two boys, you so deserve it.”

Other commenters said the post gave them hope that they could one day find a similar relationship.