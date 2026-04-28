A woman who "smiled" after reportedly giving up the custody of her children following a divorce has sparked widespread debate on the internet. While one half disagreed with her gesture, the other half felt her actions were justified.

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An individual on social media known as Aaliyah Floyd went viral after sharing a picture of herself smiling in what appears to be a courtroom. While she appears to be smiling, her ex-husband in the frame appears visibly upset.

As mentioned earlier, the picture also featured a courtroom with an official in the background, seemingly compiling divorce documents. Speaking of which, she posted the picture after reportedly giving up custody of her children.

Mom happily walks away from custody. Acceptable or insane?? pic.twitter.com/tHhLDLVHK9 — The World R?️nking (@worldranking_) April 27, 2026

Details such as how many children she has with him, followed by her ex-husband’s name, and their names remain unconfirmed.

About the names, they’re being kept private for the sake of her children. Other information, such as what eventually led to the divorce, remains undisclosed for the moment.

Circling back to the post, which is being reshared on Instagram and X, her caption is what reportedly sparked debate among netizens. Firstly, she announced her official legal marital status as “divorced” with a heart.

Next, she presumably addressed her ex-husband’s mother, whom she referred to as Felicia in the caption.

Floyd stated, “I leave with what I came with, and I ain’t come with no kids.” She concluded her caption by claiming to “see them on weekends.”

The Internet Debate About the Woman Who Smiled After Giving Up Custody of Her Kids

As mentioned earlier, there’s been widespread debate over her actions as a mother. Some netizens reportedly scrutinized the woman for her gesture.

One such internet user sparked a debate on X, asking netizens whether the woman’s actions were acceptable. The conversation also continued on Instagram, with many sharing their thoughts.

An individual claimed, “Those kids dodged a bullet.” The next one stated, “Better for him and his children.”

A third person said, “I think it’s good she left early…” A fourth mentioned, “New gen mothers btw…” A fifth person claimed, “She’s going to regret this…” A final one asked, “Why do you have to be childish about it?”

Some Agreed With the Woman's Actions

The ones who found it acceptable also chimed in. One person noted, “Acceptable. She didn’t want her children in the first place…”

Another explained, “I see why people are upset. But her wording makes me think she is the stepmother, so it makes sense.”

Similarly, a third individual explained, “I don’t see anything wrong with this. Men do it all the time, but it’s a problem when a woman does it.”

I can’t see why it’s a big deal , she isn’t giving them up , they are living with the dad , she is giving up the impossible task of looking after children and providing for them at the same time , no doubts she will visit with them and she will have to pay child support — Joanne (@struminmypain) April 27, 2026

The same netizen added, “She’s doing her part, she’s seeing them on weekends and paying him child support.”

A fourth netizen pointed out, “If it were the other way around, he would be seen as useless…” A final one mentioned, “I don’t see what’s wrong. She’s still going to see them on weekends.

Similarly, the internet remains divided in the aftermath of Floyd’s smile after giving up custody of her children.