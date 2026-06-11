A TikToker Says Her ‘Trad Wife’ Mother Was ‘Stressed Every Single Day,’ Never Got Credit for Running the Household — and Her Father Remarried Within a Year of Her Death

A TikToker who goes by @canceledchristian posted a video detailing what life looked like growing up as the daughter of a 'trad wife.'

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While expressing love for her mother, she describes years of homeschooling, constant hosting, and strict views on birth control that she believes left her mom exhausted.

The TikToker says she had just finished the novel Yesteryear and felt it captured parts of her mother’s reality. She describes her father as a business owner in the software industry, and says her mother helped him start the business but 'never got credit for that.'

In the video, she says her mom also did not receive recognition for homeschooling, watching the children, and running the household while he worked.

Her parents did not believe in birth control, and her mother tried to track when she was “not most fertile” while they had children roughly every four years. That only changed when her mother became seriously ill during the last pregnancy at age 40, after which her parents decided to use birth control.

She said her father 'didn't like watching all five kids,' and recalls that an older sister took care of the rest of her siblings during the final pregnancy because he “did not want to do that again.”

She recalls being homeschooled as her parents viewed public schools as “evil” and considered private school too expensive. Her mother homeschooled all of the children along with other domestic work, while having just an elementary education degree.

She said her mother was “stressed every single day” and the daily stress contributed to her health problems and, ultimately, her death. Within a year of her mother's death, her father had remarried.

The daughter sums up her perspective by saying her mother “literally gave her life to this man and to us children.” She adds that, in her view, “Even if husbands don't leave them. They're not appreciated in my view or valued.”

One commenter argued that women in trad wife roles need more communal support. “Women need support - in the olden days there were other women who would share the burden of raising the kids - housemaid, grandparents etc… in a lot of societies around the world this is the norm. This western way of doing it all alone is just not normal and breaks women!” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “Sounds like your parents chose a certain lifestyle and did it very well. You can choose something else.”

Real trad wives don’t often have the opportunity to talk on social media about their experience. Here’s the daughter of a trad wife describing what it was like for her: pic.twitter.com/RoRAW3Vowu — Pardes Seleh ?‍♀️ (@PardesSeleh) June 10, 2026

Some replies questioned the daughter’s interpretation of her parents’ marriage. “She sounds like a kid that went to college and now knows everything and feels she can extrapolate and dissect her parents marriage and compare it to a fiction book. That tells me everything about her,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “I'm not hearing a lot of love for her mother. Sad.”

The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on TikTok by @canceledchristian and reposted on X by @PardesSeleh. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.