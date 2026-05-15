Girlfriend Discovers Boyfriend Is Obsessed With a “Trad Wife” He Met at a Bar — Reddit Told Her to Dump Him and She Did

A Reddit post describing a boyfriend's growing fixation with a so-called "trad wife" he met at a local bar has gone viral on the forum r/GirlDinnerDiaries.

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The post drew more than 6,500 upvotes and over 1,000 comments — and ended with the original poster blocking her boyfriend.

The OP described getting back together with a college ex she characterized as a "free-spirited type" who, she wrote, "pretends to surf" despite living in the southern United States. The situation quickly grew from a minor annoyance into what the poster called "giant waving flaming banners."

The boyfriend, according to the post, started frequenting a local bar where he developed an intense admiration for another woman — described in the post as the wife of a German military servicemember.

According to the post, he praised the woman's homesteading lifestyle, kept flower seeds she had given him and made derogatory comments about her husband. He also dismissed anything the OP cooked or bought, according to her account.

The conflict peaked when the boyfriend took the poster to a bar knowing the woman would be there. The following day, he reportedly refused to speak to her and called her "shallow." "Like sorry I'm a published author finishing grad school with a book deal and set up to work at my dream university," she wrote.

Readers were particularly sympathetic given the poster's disclosure that she was newly sober and preparing for a medical procedure. The response in the thread was overwhelmingly critical of the boyfriend. One comment argued, "Your problem isn't trad wives. Your problem is [that] you have a terrible, dull boyfriend. No wonder life has got you down."

Several people also pointed out that a partner who frequents bars nightly while his girlfriend is newly sober shows how fundamentally incompatible they are. Others pushed back on how the OP framed the other woman's choices. One wrote that "women are not competition," and added, "You're not better than her because you're in grad school and educated. She's not worse than you because she is crunchy and alternative. THE DUDE SUCKS."

One commenter who identified herself as a homesteader offered a more grounded perspective on what the lifestyle actually involves. "Is he prepared to work all day, come home and do animal chores, and not have a hot meal because his wife is tired from chasing a toddler all day?" she wrote. "That's the actual reality."

The poster's two-word response to a commenter who suggested she dump the boyfriend — "Blocked him" — became the thread's most upvoted comment.