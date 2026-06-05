A post shared to r/jobsearchhacks talked about a job seeker who used their silence to change the outcome of a salary negotiation after a lengthy hiring process.

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The Reddit user received an offer after six weeks and four interview rounds. When the recruiter presented a number the poster said was roughly 15 percent below the previously discussed salary range, they decided not to respond.

The original poster stayed silent for about 30 seconds on the call. They could hear the recruiter breathe on the line while they stared at a wall and waited.

The poster said they treated the silence as a deliberate negotiating strategy rather than a social gap that needed to be filled. Eventually, the recruiter resumed speaking, discussing benefits and budget constraints before pausing once again realizing the Redditor remained silent.

The poster said the recruiter then offered to speak with the hiring manager and check for “wiggle room” on base pay. The recruiter then called back about 10 minutes later, allegedly increasing the base salary by $12,000 and adding a signing bonus.

The poster argued that companies invest significant time and resources in lengthy hiring processes — which can give candidates an advantage in the final stages of negotiation.

They called the final conversation as “a game of chicken” in which the first speaker usually loses. Instead of giving reasons for a higher salary, they wrote that they avoided justifying their expectations entirely. The poster said they approached the call as a technical problem with a solution rather than a social moment requiring reassurance.

Below the main post, one commenter wrote that “the budget suddenly appears out of thin air” once a recruiter realizes a candidate does not seem desperate. That user added that companies “bank on candidates being too polite to let a silence hang for more than two seconds.”

Another commenter described frustration with hiring practices and wrote, "It just disgusts me the way these jobs turn people into ghouls trying to get people for less than we deserve. Like its bidding on an item at auction. They'd struggle less of they treated us more like humans and less like power drills."

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One commenter referenced the book Deploy Empathy and drew a parallel between the salary negotiation and interview techniques that use deliberate pauses.

That commenter wrote, "Essentially you're trying to get people to talk in a way that's fundamentally different than the usual superficial speech we typically employ in shallow conversation. It was an extremely eye (uh, or ear)-opening read, and at first I was skeptical. It definitely takes getting used to. But it works. I find this post and this subject totally fascinating."

The Daily Dot tried to contact the Reddit user for more details about the hiring process and offer, but the profile was set to private as of publication.

The details above reflect the original poster’s account as shared on r/jobsearchhacks.