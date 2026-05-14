TikToker Says She Learned Her College Football Boyfriend Had Been Cheating Through an Instagram DM

TikToker Brittany Bowen said she spent Saturdays driving an hour to watch her boyfriend play football. That's the story she posted on the platform, while filming a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video.

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During that time, college athletes received no NIL funding. The benefits included lodging, meals and gear. Back then, relationships with Division I athletes involved significant time demands. Going in, she knew that.

She was a high school senior, he was a freshman starting cornerback at a D1 university she chose not to name, an hour from where she lived. "That guy, period," as she put it, was good enough to begin as a freshman. She drove to every game, sat in the family section, and watched him cover receivers and run routes from the stands.

"Corners, anybody in the secondary, is the worst possible position to date on a football team," she said in the video, as someone who later became an NFL reporter.

To remain eligible, athletes had study tables, required tutoring hours, and GPA criteria. He was always at study tables with the tutor, and in places that made sense. It didn't raise any red flags.

A friend sent her a photo during the season. At the same game Bowen was seated at, a redhead wearing his number two shirt was cheering from the fans. One jersey, one cornerback, two women, at the same game.

"If he's a single digit number, run," Bowen said, laughing but not really laughing.

She called him first, but he brushed it off, saying that the girl was his tutor, nothing more. Bowen then went straight to Instagram and DM'ed the girl herself. She replied quickly, saying he was her boyfriend, and they had been together for a year.

He had carefully planned his lies. An out-of-town girlfriend for weekends and road trips. For the rest of the week, he was on campus with another girlfriend. Neither woman was aware the other existed. He kept tricking both all season.

Bowen left him immediately, but the tutor stayed for four and a half years. The tutor also quit after he failed to enter the NFL draft. When he saw where Bowen's career had gone, he contacted her. She was an NFL reporter at the time.

"Sir, beat it," she said.

That footballer cheating with an influencer gist is getting clearer now.



Allegedly, the footballer has been involved with an influencer and even flew her to Turkey.

The influencer has been doing those cute soft-launch couple pictures with someone else’s husband ??



Reports… — Idanssssssss (@Nimisioluwa) May 7, 2026

One commenter who said they played D1 basketball in the late 2000s wrote, "just playing for rent, food, school and clothing sounds like I was being pumped."

Another praised her delivery as a storyteller: "I want more stories like this 😭😭. You are such a great storyteller"

A third pushed back on the cornerback comment, noting that "that was kind of disrespectful just because he played that position. not everybody who played that position was a cheater"

A direct message revealed the double life, according to Bowen.