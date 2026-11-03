TikToker Shares Best Friend’s Bachelorette Party Drama

TikTok user @lovespicycubes1 recently shared a video about her best friend's wedding, which she is no longer going to be a part of. As she explains, what happened was enough for her to drop out of the wedding, even though she was supposed to be the maid of honor. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.9 million views and 1,397 comments.

@lovespicycubes1, who goes by the username SpicyNat, details the wedding drama, which unfolded during a bachelorette party that she says took her four months to plan. According to SpicyNat, her friend has been the biggest bridezilla she's ever had to deal with. The experience also "unlocked" a new side of her friend that she had never seen before.

The drama started when the bride asked all of her bridesmaids to pay $400 for their dresses. One of the bridesmaids said she was going to get a similar dress in a different material because she couldn't afford to spend $400 on one. SpicyNat was fine with that, but the bride wasn't.

"Me being the maid of honor, I told her, it's fine. Go get the other one you could afford. That's totally fine. Well, when my best friend, the bride, found out, she told her that she didn't return the other dress and get the one that she wanted, she was out of the wedding," SpicyNat says.

After the bride made that decision, several other bridesmaids also dropped out of the wedding, taking the bridal party from 10 members down to four. That was when SpicyNat decided to leave as well, meaning her friend would be left with just three bridesmaids and no maid of honor.

Then came the bachelorette party. The group went clubbing, visited a casino and took photos throughout the night. Toward the end of the evening, they all took some "spicy cubes," which are promoted as natural aphrodisiacs. They were supposed to head home afterward, but they couldn't find the bride.

When SpicyNat went to the bathroom, she says she found her friend cheating on her fiancé. The bride begged her not to tell anyone about what she had seen, explaining that she was trying to enjoy her last moment of being single.

"And I'm sitting here thinking, you are not single. You are the furthest thing from single aside from being married. What are you talking about?" SpicyNat says.

She says she doesn't condone cheating, and the two got into an argument in the bathroom. Eventually, they both got into the Uber and headed home.

Later that night, SpicyNat told her partner what had happened, and he suggested that she tell her friend's fiancé.

"So what do I do? Do I tell Him. Or just not show up and make him wonder why she went from 10 bridesmaids to three," she asks.

TikTok Users Are Divided Over Whether She Should Tell the Bride's Fiancé

Many commenters are telling SpicyNat that she owes it to her friend's fiancé to let him know that she caught the bride cheating. Some also criticized her for sharing the story online before telling the fiancé privately.

"TELL HIM!!!! He's about to make a huge commitment to this woman and he deserves to know.. he might say oh well and get married or he might say.. thank you and call it off.. I'm sure he'd like to know before rather than after the wedding," one user urged.

Not everyone agreed, however. One commenter argued that SpicyNat's loyalty should be to her best friend, regardless of what happened.

"omg all of these comments telling you that you have to tell him?? um no, your loyalty is to HER. period. the bridezilla issue is separate," the user wrote.

Another suggestion was to speak to the bride first and give her an opportunity to come clean to her fiancé herself.

"talk to her and give her the option to tell him, if not then you will tell him. He needs to know before he makes a mistake," another commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @lovespicycubes1, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.