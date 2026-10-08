TikToker Opens Up About Falling Out With Best Friend

A woman on TikTok who goes by the username @itswhooba made a video about a time she had a major falling out with a close friend. Both she and her friend had acted poorly, but Whooba says she was mature enough to admit when she was wrong and give her friend grace while she was going through a difficult time. When that wasn't reciprocated, she wondered how they had ever gotten along to begin with. The video has 286,200 views and 540 comments.

Whooba starts by recalling a time when her friend was going through something and wasn't acting like she normally would. Instead, she was saying embarrassing things around other people and making Whooba feel uncomfortable. When this happened, Whooba says she gave her the benefit of the doubt. Her friend was going through a difficult time, and she knew she needed to be patient with her.

However, when Whooba became the one who upset her friend, she says she wasn't given the same grace. Instead, her friend lashed out at her and said hurtful things that left Whooba wondering why she had ever considered her a friend.

She says her friend also revealed what she believed were her true intentions, which hurt her even more.

It's unclear whether the two were able to work through their differences and remain friends.

Commenters Couldn't Believe How Her Friend Treated Her

In the comment section, many women said they could relate to Whooba's experience. Several shared stories about similar situations with their own friends and how deeply those experiences affected them.

“Same. Gave her the benefit of the doubt so many times. The only time I called out a behavior - she gave me a whole lecture and I just don’t understand how a friend of 12 years can misunderstand my personality after 12 years? That was it for me. It was done,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “I was perceived very badly and I explained myself too much and apologized too much but in the end nothing changed. I realized she always had a bad perception about me so if I’m very bad why do you still wanna be friends then? I gave so much benefits of doubts cause I knew genuinely she wasn’t a bad person but vice versa things seems different.”

Some people shared their theories about why Whooba's friend may have acted the way she did.

“I have a feeling the friendships end mostly when one or two just stop liking each other. If you still like someone, you will forgive and adjust to them. But if there is no warmth or interest left, it’s done,” another commenter wrote.

Many others said a person's perception of you can become clearer when they're angry with you. They believed Whooba may have dodged a bullet by losing the friendship.

Overall, the comments were supportive, with many women saying they had experienced similar situations with friends and could relate to Whooba's story.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @itswhooba's account of the friendship shared on TikTok.