Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

TikToker Is Baffled After Airport Self-Checkout Machine Prompts Him for an 18% Tip: “Who Am I Tipping Here?”

9:24 AM CDT on October 19, 2026

Airport tipping prompt leaves TikTok creator asking who he is tipping

Airport tipping prompt leaves TikTok creator asking who he is tipping

|Images via @drclaymoss/TikTok

A TikTok creator, @drclaymoss, shared a video of himself at a self-service spot at the airport where he was asked for a tip after buying a bottle of water. The creator was amused by this demand. The video shared on October 17th drew 208,800 views as of publication.

The video begins with Moss walking at the airport. The creator appears to be traveling and was ready to catch a flight. Before his flight, Moss stopped at a self-service spot to buy a bottle of water. 

The man said, “So this is what the world has come to nowadays.” After he grabbed the bottle of water, Moss went to the self-checkout kiosk to pay the bill. After he scanned the bottle, the machine gave him an option to pay an 18% tip.

After he clicked on 0%, Moss questioned, “Who is this automatic 18% tip that I have to click out of?” He then panned the camera across the area, which showed no employees in view, and asked, “Who am I tipping here?”

He then questioned, smiling, “Is this what we have come to?” The comments section was filled with reactions supporting the TikTok user. One user joked that the creator should be getting a 20% discount for self-checking out, and he was doing all the work. 

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this video, including the location, the business, the price of the item or Moss’s identity and credentials. The details above reflect @drclaymoss’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Bride Says Bridesmaid Promised to Be There on Her Big Day, Then Suddenly Disappeared

October 19, 2026
Culture

TikToker Recounts Creepy Food Court Encounter With Man Who Kept Staring at Her: “Does Nobody Else See This?”

October 19, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Mother Forced Her and Her Autistic 3-Year-Old Brother Out After She Refused to Be His Third Parent

October 19, 2026
Trending

Employee Accidentally Overhears Managers Discuss Firing a Longtime Friend and Faces a Difficult Dilemma

October 19, 2026
Culture

TikToker Says Her Worst Hinge Date Took an Unexpected Turn After She Looked Up Her Match

October 19, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Let Her Down on One of the Biggest Days of Her Life

October 19, 2026