A TikTok creator, @drclaymoss, shared a video of himself at a self-service spot at the airport where he was asked for a tip after buying a bottle of water. The creator was amused by this demand. The video shared on October 17th drew 208,800 views as of publication.

The video begins with Moss walking at the airport. The creator appears to be traveling and was ready to catch a flight. Before his flight, Moss stopped at a self-service spot to buy a bottle of water.



The man said, “So this is what the world has come to nowadays.” After he grabbed the bottle of water, Moss went to the self-checkout kiosk to pay the bill. After he scanned the bottle, the machine gave him an option to pay an 18% tip.

After he clicked on 0%, Moss questioned, “Who is this automatic 18% tip that I have to click out of?” He then panned the camera across the area, which showed no employees in view, and asked, “Who am I tipping here?”

He then questioned, smiling, “Is this what we have come to?” The comments section was filled with reactions supporting the TikTok user. One user joked that the creator should be getting a 20% discount for self-checking out, and he was doing all the work.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this video, including the location, the business, the price of the item or Moss’s identity and credentials. The details above reflect @drclaymoss’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.