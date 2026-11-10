A Reddit user shared a lengthy post describing how their sister-in-law seemed like a normal person when she married the user's brother but allegedly changed after the wedding. The user claimed that the couple's relationship with the rest of the family went to “s***.” The post, shared on November 10, drew 42 comments as of publication.

The user began the post by explaining that when their brother got married, they thought their sister-in-law was a fun and normal person until everything changed after the wedding. The Reddit user stated that she was no longer friendly, welcoming or willing to go out of her way to attend family events. Since the user did not live nearby, it did not bother them much, as they missed a lot of family functions themselves.



According to the user, once the couple had a child, everything got much worse. “It honestly feels like they thought they could behave however they wanted, and we had to accept it at any cost, or we’d never see their kids again.” The user claimed they were trying to accommodate the couple's unusual rules, but the goalposts were always changing, and they never knew what was acceptable.

The post mentioned that the couple picked fights with everyone and that their relationship with the family deteriorated. However, they did not have much conflict with the user because they did not live nearby. “They stopped letting my parents see the kids entirely unless they apologized (for what, we’re not totally sure bc they’ve tried to mend everything with apology and action but it’s never good enough). Again, moving goalposts.”

The user stated that the situation had reached a point where, although nothing was directed at them personally, they were horrified by the way the rest of the family had been treated. “I have now blocked them both on everything. They have stopped getting invited to all family and kid events bc everyone is disgusted with them; they don’t want their children around them or their kids.”

The user even wrote that if the couple apologized and said they wanted the user to be part of their children's lives, the family would instantly forget everything and move on. However, things were not moving in this direction, which prompted the user to turn to people who disliked their in-laws for advice on what might happen next. “Is no contact the future expectation, or do you think they’ll come around eventually?”

The user concluded the post by writing, “I left out a lot of specifics, but there’s 0 emotional, physical, s***** abuse, which are absolutely reasons I can understand parents keeping kids away from their grandparents. But other than that, I can’t figure this one out other than they’re both conspiracy theorists and deluded as hell. I always say my brother is brainwashed like a c-lt. They really should be ashamed.”



One commenter explained, “You keep saying you’re not part of the conflict, yet you blocked them on social media and seem to be fighting on behalf of your parents. This is triangulation, and if your parents have an issue with your brother, they need to resolve that with him themselves. You say that your brother and SIL keep asking for an apology; often that means they feel like there has been no accountability from your parents for whatever issue is between them. Repair can only happen if both parties acknowledge their part in the conflict and commit to change in the future.”

Another commenter wrote, “I feel like I’ve seen this enough to know that there’s a whole other version of this story. What are the weird rules? You seem to keep avoiding that. Why is he brainwashed? How do you know that’s not also how he feels?”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.