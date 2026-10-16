Restaurant Worker With 13 Years Of Experience Questions The Backlash Against Tipping Culture

On Reddit, a discussion about tipping has highlighted the growing divide between people who believe gratuities should remain a customary part of dining out and those who want businesses to pay workers more. User u/freeassociationn posted on the r/tipping subreddit five hours before publication and asked why people spend so much time criticizing tipping culture instead of simply choosing zero when a payment screen requests a gratuity.

The OP also said they had worked in food service for 13 years and still wondered why customers felt pressured to tip if they truly thought the practice was unfair. They also said the public should be more frustrated with wealthy executives and large corporations than with workers who depend on tips. They added that, during their time working in restaurants, they had not witnessed staff pressuring customers over tips.

One commenter said that tipping lets employers shift part of their labor costs onto customers, leaving workers dependent on a system that makes their earnings contingent on tips. The OP acknowledged that large restaurant chains could potentially afford higher wages, but independent restaurants usually face financial pressure.

They said they had worked at a successful, well-known restaurant, but the owners had taken out loans to open the business and struggled to compete with other employers when hiring kitchen staff.

Another commenter felt the economic system puts pressure on smaller establishments to compete with businesses that rely on tipping. At the same time, customers keep seeing tipping become more common outside full-service restaurants.

Several commenters objected not necessarily to tipping individual servers but to businesses requesting gratuities. One user explained that they felt uncomfortable selecting zero on a payment screen while an employee was nearby, especially when the employee had not yet prepared their food. The commenter said they were still willing to tip after satisfactory service, if at all, but did not like being asked beforehand.

Others complained about automatic tipping and payment systems that ask for a larger tip even when a service charge has already been added. The OP said that some systems do not show employees the customer's selection on their own screens. They also said they tip as part of the cost of dining out and as a moral obligation under the existing system.

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However, others contend that complaints about tipping can challenge expectations and motivate businesses to adopt transparent pricing for customers and better compensation practices for workers.

Under U.S. federal law, employers generally must pay covered workers at least the applicable minimum wage. However, in certain circumstances, employers can count tips toward that requirement if they meet legal conditions.