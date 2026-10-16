Internet Thinks These Hollywood Stars Are Heading Toward a Career Downfall

A Reddit post on r/AskReddit started a discussion about actors and their downfall. The post, titled “Which actor is currently going towards their downfall?” drew 3,400 views as of publication. The comments section was filled with several names of Hollywood stars.

The first name to pop up in the comments section was Dwayne Johnson. The commenter wrote that almost every movie he has been in over the last few years has been a flop. “He’s not the amazing draw he thinks he is. And I think people are starting to realise how egotistical he is.” In response, another person wrote, “I think that his biggest problem is that unlike, let's say, Cena and Bautista, he has basically zero range and can play only one type of role, which gets boring fast.”

Someone in the comments section even gave him a suggestion and wrote that the only thing that could bring him back was if he played a villain and died at the end. The commenter wrote that Johnson had it in him, but he had to commit. “Think Arnold playing the Terminator. Something truly unfeeling and pure evil.”

The next name to appear in the discussion was Sydney Sweeney. One commenter wrote that conservatives would get bored of her and that she was nowhere near talented enough to coast by on her looks. In contrast, another commenter wrote, “I think it’s more likely that Redditors will get bored of complaining about her, and then she’ll just continue her career as normal.”

Then there was a commenter who wrote that outside of Reddit, there was nobody who thought of her as a conservative icon. “She's gonna age out like any other women in the industry and either adapt or not.”

Then came the name of Rob Lowe. One commenter wrote, “He must have some bad voodoo on the horizon if he is doing Ben Shapiro movies with James Franco.”



Other names, like Henry Winkler, Selma Blair, Jenna Ortega, Chris Pratt, John Hamm, Matthew Broderick, Matt Damon, Jonah Hill and others, also popped up in the comments section.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/AskReddit thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.