Divorce Attorney on TikTok Warns Women Not to Marry Men Who Cannot Keep a Job

A TikTok posted by creator @suzanneroxanne on December 8, 2025, shows her advising women against marrying men who cannot provide. The video drew about 573,100 views and about 46,500 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says women should not marry someone who "cannot give you the lifestyle" they realistically want, especially if they want children. She asks viewers to consider the kind of life they want to give their children and says a man who cannot keep a job is a poor choice. The same goes for one who cannot afford for his wife to stay home.

The creator, who says she is an attorney, anticipates the response that a woman can earn money, too. "I understand your thought process," she said. Pregnancy, birth and postpartum are each unpredictable, she says, and can bring very complicated medical issues. She wants a woman to have a partner who can provide during that time.

She also asks why a woman would have children with a man who cannot hold a job. Many women reply that they already love him, she says. "If all you rely on is romance and emotion for the decision of who you marry, you are being extremely foolish," the TikToker argued.

The creator handles divorce and custody cases and calls basing a marriage entirely on feeling "a quick way to ruin your life." She tells viewers, "Use logic, use wisdom." She also asks them to be honest about the lifestyle they want and to go for the one they believe their future children deserve.

Her advice has limits, the creator explains. "I'm not saying only marry for lifestyle," she said, adding that women should also marry for values and for someone they enjoy. "But you have to consider lifestyle."

One reply emphasized the value of money. "Money is everything. I hate people who hate money. Lifestyle equals money," a commenter wrote. "love does not pay bills. love is for tolerance."

A viewer questioned whether men who fit the description exist. "When are they gonna realized [sic] that the men like that either doesn’t [sic] exist or you’re the 1062nd option in the excel [sic] sheet," they wrote.

A reply offered a different order for the two goals. "Work to support your own lifestyle goals and marry for love," one commenter wrote. "Then you have both no matter what."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok, including the creator's profession. The details above reflect @suzanneroxanne's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.