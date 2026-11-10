A Reddit user divided the internet with a hot take, fittingly writing a post on r/TwoHotTakes about their partner liking thirst traps on Instagram while in a relationship.

u/bionxxxxxxxx shared a screenshot of them confronting their partner over text, sharing a screenshot of the thirst trap with the boyfriend's likes over it. In the text, the woman shared her anger, as she asked her partner to go date the other woman and how embarrassing it was for her to find out that her partner was liking "thirst traps."

The screenshot did not include a response from the boyfriend. However, the girlfriend later wrote in detail about her partner's response to the text message. "He then left me a voice message saying she’s someone he’s known for years. He got pretty pissed and said something along the lines of, 'I’ll just delete Instagram then.' I listened to his voice message and replied, 'Yeah, someone you’ve known for years, yet you only like the pictures where she has her t*** out.'"

The woman ended the post by asking the subreddit if they were being unreasonable for being mad at their boyfriend. The post, uploaded on November 9, garnered more than 700 likes, with more than 1,300 upvotes. While various users were willing to sympathize with the boyfriend, they were also equally angry at him for saying, "I’ll just delete Instagram then."

"Not the whole 'I’ll just delete Instagram then.' Dude needs to grow up; if he actually cared, he’d take accountability instead of deflecting," one user wrote. The OP (Original poster) replied to the comment by stating that the boyfriend had replied stating "he’s going to delete [Instagram] because he doesn’t want this stress again at work."

Another user called the boyfriend's reaction "problematic." However, various users also called out the OP's reaction to the entire situation, stating that they weren't willing to communicate the problem either.

"Both of your actions are wrong," one user began. "You are right that he should not be doing that. It’s gross behavior and you should break up with him for it. Your response is toxic; your reaction is not a normal way to talk to someone you care about. Name-calling and accusing is never an appropriate response.

Another added, "Your messages sound like your breaking up but the way you wrote the post makes it sounds like he’s still your boyfriend. If you don’t like that he does this, just let him go. You are not wrong for ending the relationship because your boyfriend is looking at other women. You are wrong if you tell him to go date her and then expect him to stay with you."

Various users were also quick to label the OP as "toxic," stating that they could have chosen to address the situation at hand and communicate. Instead, the user chose to "throw a tantrum."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.