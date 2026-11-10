A TikTok user known as @chelseabellee shared her personal experience of being ghosted by a man after months of talking and believing their connection was becoming serious. The video, posted on Nov. 9, has garnered more than 100,000 views as of publication. Chelsea has 42,000 followers and regularly shares snippets from her life.

Chelsea began by explaining how she started texting a man and how the two would talk endlessly, with their calls lasting more than four hours every day. She revealed that she was planning to move to Chicago, where the man lived, and that they had planned their first day together for her birthday.

The creator said the man shared his location with her before they met for the first time. She went on to describe the heartfelt gifts he made and the effort he put into talking to her. She said they had an incredible time together. However, the very next day, when she checked his location, it was no longer available.

Chelsea was disappointed that the man had ghosted her and showed the gifts he had made for her, which she said she would eventually throw out. However, the video did not end there. She revealed that the two did, in fact, talk afterward, and the man told her he was not interested in a long-distance relationship and liked other people, which was why he had ghosted her.

The video drew comments from viewers, some of whom questioned whether Chelsea had left out important details. "I feel like you're leaving out the details that y'all had s** and that's where the energy changed," one user wrote.

Other viewers shared a similar sentiment, acknowledging that what the man did was wrong but suggesting that the story might be missing some context. "I am confused. He was honest and decided not to continue with the relationship. What’s wrong with that?" another user wrote.

Some viewers were confused by the interaction, questioning why the man had made so much effort if he was not interested in pursuing a relationship. "Why tf go through all of that effort?!?!?! Youre not even long distance!!! Youre moving there!!! Ugh Im so sorry. I dont get it either," a user added.

Other viewers speculated that the man might have been married, which they thought could explain why he suddenly ghosted her. "what guy has the supplies to make a card like that? he married," one user wrote, while another simply commented, "Wife found out."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video.