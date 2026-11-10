A TikTok user, @tiaxm, shared a video about a teacher she says mistreated her when she was in school. She said she hated the teacher and wished she had reported him. In fact, she said she wanted to find him and report him now. She also hopes he never teaches her child, saying she would confront him if he did. The video, shared on June 30, 2026, drew 70,300 likes and 357 comments as of publication.

The woman started the video by recalling her school days, when she admitted being very cheeky and always ready to push boundaries to see what she could get away with. As an adult, she said, she realized that some teachers did not seem suited to the profession, recalling negative experiences with teachers when she was in school.



She spoke about a teacher who taught her in Year 5 and whom she described as a horrible person. She said she wished she had reported him because he should not have been teaching. She recalled talking to a friend across the room when the teacher walked past her. He later called her over, took her to a room outside the assembly hall and started shouting in her face.

“If you think my breath stinks, smell it now,” he said, shouting at the top of his lungs. “To be fair, his breath did stink. It smelled of coffee. It really did stink. So when he's, like, shouting in my face, I'm like this, 'cause you do stink. And he's, like, trying to shout at me for moving back to watch, like, shout in my face. I started. I started to cry then.”

After the incident, the TikTok user said she was put on a list of students who might not be allowed to go on the school trip, which made the situation worse. She went on to describe other incidents that contributed to her distrust of the teacher, whom she characterized as aggressive. When he got angry, she said, he would throw a pen as hard as he could at the whiteboard, even if it was a child's birthday. “Even on your birthday, he would say, I don't care if it's your birthday.”

“I remember one boy didn't know his times tables, like, the answers to the questions, and it was, like, a times table question. He threw the pen at the whiteboard, and he was just like, How do you not know the answer? Are you insane? Like, he literally bullied a bunch of ten-year-olds. Like, and I don't know why, like, this wasn't picked up on. And I remember a parent went to go speak to him and say, like, My child is coming back saying that it's their... because I think it was one person's birthday, and they must have been like, Oh, but it's my birthday. He was like, I don't care if it's your birthday.”

The TikTok user concluded by saying that the teacher was horrible and should never have taught children because of his aggressive behavior. “Like, I used to be so scared of him, and I should not be scared to talk to my teacher. Like, I shouldn't fear my teacher. I shouldn't fear getting an answer wrong. But nevertheless, I'm going to find him and report him. I hope to God he's not teaching anyone, and if he ever taught my child, I will take off on him, because you will never, ever feel like you can treat me or my child like that, like ever.”



One commenter wrote, “In primary school you only realise once you grow up how much some teachers took advantage of kids for not knowing a lot, I Remember when I was in year 5 and a teacher grabbed my shoulders and pressured me asking why I told my parents I was getting bullied, LIKE WHY YOU GOT YOUR HANDS ON ME VOILENTLY! I wish I could report her too.”



Another commenter wrote, “Man what that’s border line SA these uk teachers are so bad cos they know they’ll get away with it hopefully the next generation like our kids are comfortable to tell us these things but hopefully the teachers are better.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @tiaxm’s account as shared on TikTok.