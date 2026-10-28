A TikTok video posted by @abefroman has sparked discussion online after she explained why people need to hold others accountable when they mistreat them. The video, which received 81,100 views and 50 comments, argues that allowing people to repeatedly take advantage of your kindness without consequences can lead to a cycle of disrespect.

When someone treats us poorly, it can be tempting to forgive them and move on. However, this TikToker advises against letting the behavior slide repeatedly. She argues that people will continue to hurt you if there are no consequences for their actions. That doesn't mean you have to punish them or start a confrontation. Instead, walking away and creating distance can show them that their behavior is unacceptable.

According to the creator, people often struggle to hold others accountable because they don't want to lose the relationship. They may continue tolerating mistreatment because they care about the person involved. However, doing so can send the message that the person can treat them however they want without facing any consequences.

She emphasizes that people who mistreat you may continue doing so if you never address their behavior. If you don't communicate that their actions were wrong or establish boundaries, the same patterns can repeat. Ultimately, she believes that recognizing your self-worth should come before constantly trying to please others.

TikTok Users Relate to Her Advice About Setting Boundaries

The comment section was filled with TikTok users who related to her message. Many agreed that people cannot expect to receive the respect they deserve if they say one thing but do another when their boundaries are crossed.

“Setting boundaries is meaningless if you don't do anything when they're crossed,” one person wrote. The original poster replied, “Exactlyyyyy.”

Others said it was a difficult lesson to learn.

“It’s a tough lesson to learn that not everyone deserves to experience your own light, even as much as you’d want them to,” one user wrote.

Another commenter acknowledged that following the advice can be easier said than done, writing, “Easier said than done.”

Some users said they had learned the lesson through personal experience.

“I let it slide too many times because I didn’t want to hurt feelings or lose connection,the one time I decided to speak up suddenly I’m the problem,” one follower commented.

Another person shared how therapy had helped them recognize the importance of prioritizing someone's behavior over their own feelings toward that person.

“Yes. My therapist taught me that how someone treats you is more important than how you feel about them. That advice has saved me from so much heartache and wasted time,” they wrote.

Many commenters acknowledged that enforcing boundaries can be difficult, especially when you care deeply about someone. However, most agreed with the creator's central message: self-respect and meaningful consequences can help prevent others from repeatedly taking advantage of you.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @abefroman, which are based solely on the opinions she shared in her video.



