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TikToker Defends American Tipping, Says Skipping the Tip Does Not Raise Servers’ Wages

3:45 AM CDT on October 8, 2026

TikToker defends tipping culture in America.

TikToker defends tipping culture in America.

|TikTok/@_evemmore

A TikTok posted by the creator @_evemmore on August 12, 2026, shows her defending American tipping culture. The video drew over 737,500 views and about 97,300 likes at the time of publication.

The creator records herself speaking to the camera and opens by sharing her stance on tipping culture in the US. "I am going to defend Americans," she says. She then builds her case with a hypothetical scenario about visiting a different country.

She imagines going on holiday and reading in travel guides that "it's a big part of their culture there" to pay servers extra. She explains the custom as a way "to say, like, thank you for the service." The tip, she says, "encourages them to, like, go the extra mile to serve you."

The creator argues that tipping in the United States is tied to how workers are paid. "But that's also actually baked into their wages," she says. Servers "get paid really low wages," she adds, which is why "you do have to tip."

@_evemmore

also hahahah what is wrong with the grammar in this video lol #america #england #tippingculture #americavsengland

♬ original sound - emamma

She claims that travelers would react differently if the custom belonged to another country. "People would be like, oh, wow, like, I do need to make sure I respect that," she says. Because the custom is American, she says, the response is often, "well, they should pay their wages more."

The creator partially agrees with that view. "Yes, they should pay their wages more, obviously," she says. Her problem is with customers who skip the tip. "But you being tight and refusing to tip them isn't paying them more," she says.

A viewer who works at a fast-food restaurant described how tips and pay work there.

"Yeah I work at a BBQ fast food place and we get tips but I also get paid decently [...]," they wrote. The commenter said tips are welcome but not required. "[...] so it's like nice but also they don't gotta," the commenter explained.

One commenter compared tipping practices when it happens outside the United States. "They do it in Canada too but I never hear Europeans complain about tipping in Canada," they wrote.

A viewer said living abroad changed their view of tipping.

"As an American I hated out [sic] tipping culture UNTIL I lived in Europe and had to deal with their horrible service," a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this TikTok. The details above reflect @_evemmore's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, location and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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