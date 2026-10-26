A TikTok user, @invinciblevenus_, shared a video explaining the bare minimum a man should contribute to a relationship. She said some women date men who fail to meet these standards. The video, posted Oct. 25, had 155,300 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying she had previously dated men who did not meet the bare minimum in a relationship. Now, however, she is with a man who always makes her feel special. She said she understood why some women had lower expectations, arguing that men made it difficult to raise the bar. However, she wanted to share examples of her boyfriend’s behavior to help women reconsider their dating standards.

First, she said that when she and her boyfriend go out to eat, he considers her preferences and orders food she likes without asking. “He could do his own washing, his own cooking, his own finances, his own cleaning, and I can trust him with animals, children, plants and even my drunken friends,” she said.

She added that he always tidied up and made the beds. She also described him as responsible and said he regularly called and texted her, so she did not have to worry about his whereabouts. She said he helped her with everything she did and that she never had to ask for help. She added that her boyfriend told her everything was fun when they did it together.

The woman also said her boyfriend kept track of household essentials, including food, cleaning products and light bulbs, and made sure she had what she needed, even when she did not ask. She said he had introduced her to his friends and family. She also claimed he was interested in meeting all her family and friends.

When something bothers either of them, they tell each other directly and make sure not to repeat the behavior, she said. She added that this was one reason they had not fought. “Fighting is for people who cannot say what they actually think,” she said.

The woman further said her boyfriend always used protection during sex because he prioritized her health and safety. She also said he celebrated her personal and professional successes. “There’s not an ounce of envy, and he’s just extremely giddy about the fact that he is with a strong, successful woman. He finds it very hot that I have big thighs and big muscles.”

She concluded that women should consider ending relationships with men who make them feel unreasonable for wanting these basic things.

One commenter wrote, “This is pretty normal in the stage you are in. The question is whether he will still do it in a few years.” Another wrote, “I stopped dating. I just don’t have the energy or desire anymore.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @invinciblevenus_’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.