TikToker Says Her Worst Hinge Date Took an Unexpected Turn After She Looked Up Her Match

A TikTok posted by creator @kaniecoded on October 17, 2026, recounts a Hinge date that turned out to be the worst date of her life. She claims that she later found an arrest record for her match after looking it up online.

The video has drawn over 5,530 views and more than 205 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says, “Story time about the worst date I’ve ever been on in my life.” She met the man on Hinge, and the two moved quickly to phone calls, which she prefers to constant messaging. She was then in a phase of thinking, “let me just give men a chance.”

The first call turned into an argument over where life began. She told him her life began in Africa, and his started in Israel. Later on, they kept arguing over calls, with disagreements over topics she thought he should know. There were “so many hills that he would try and die on.” She pushed through, and he planned the date.

On the day of the date, she was driving to the restaurant while on the phone with a friend. The man texted that he would be about 10 minutes late, which annoyed her because he had planned the date. Her friend convinced her not to leave, and she went through with the date.

When she saw him, she remembered thinking his outfit looked like 2017 fashion. He wore a red shirt, red pants, black shoes, and red glasses. She decided not to judge, telling herself, “You never know what’s going on.” By the end of the meal, she wanted a sweet treat and hoped to get one with him.

The man told her he was paying for dinner and asked, “Are you gonna pay for dessert?” She believes, “If you invite a woman on a date, you should pay for the entirety of the date.” She says that includes dessert and any activities afterward, especially on a first date. Offended, she told him she no longer wanted dessert and wanted to go home.

The man suggested a walk to a wooded park around the corner, but she refused. She thought, “I’m not going to the woods with you.” He instead led her to a bench in an outdoor seating area beside the restaurant. Looking for a way out, she tried to keep the conversation light.

She brought up an episode of "Catfish" and laughed about it. The man got angry and told her, “It’s not funny.” She only meant to be funny, but his reaction made her feel something was wrong.

She noticed the man had ordered only water and drank several glasses. She planned to wait until he went to the restroom and was worried about being alone outdoors with him because “he could easily follow you to the car.” He eventually left for the restroom, said he had a great time, and told her he would see her later. She agreed, though she thought, “I was not about to see you later.”

She ran to her car and called her friend, telling her it was the worst date of her life. It then occurred to her that she had never looked the man up, which she usually does. In the car, she searched his name and found records indicating the man had been arrested for assault and battery. He called while she was reading about his history and said he wanted to see her again. She replied, “That’s actually really not gonna happen again.”

The TikToker says she was careless and feels embarrassed because she is in her late 20s. She believes the same mistake would be understandable in her early 20s, but “I really should know better.” Her advice to viewers: “Look these men up, guys. Don’t just go out on dates with them.”

One commenter expressed concern for the TikToker's safety. “Watched this while doing my makeup and i [sic] was reacting out loud the whole video. Stay safe out there love,” they wrote.

Another commenter responded to how the date ended and offered advice about dating apps. “So glad you’re safe, but seek adult supervision next time you’re on Hinge,” they replied.

Another viewer addressed the moment the creator could have left. “I love the optimism, but um next time run. Should of [sic] ran after he said pay for dessert,” they responded.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events and records described in this video, including whether any records belong to the man she dated. The details above reflect @kaniecoded’s account as shared on TikTok. The man’s identity, the restaurant, its location, and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.