‘I Just Had the Worst First Date of my Life’: Woman Says Her Date Asked Her to Smell his Hair

A TikTok user, Victoria Vega, who goes by @itsvictoriavega, is receiving thousands of reactions after sharing her account of a bad first date in New York City. She describes an encounter that was supposedly a high-status date, but there were some uncomfortable revelations and an unexpected request to smell her date’s hair. The video, which has about 87,200 likes and views, describes how she met her date at a bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and how the evening did not turn out as she had hoped.

"I just had the worst first date of my life," Vega said at the start of the video, adding that her date seemed to be under the influence when he arrived. The man, she said, hardly spoke, and when he did open up, she realized that he had some odd personal habits, such as peeing in the sink and not using shampoo or conditioner to wash his hair!

The date became more uncomfortable as Vega said her date kept staring at a group of women sitting nearby while she was trying to have a conversation with him. She finally had to ask him directly if he was high or if he was interested in her at all.

She also said in the video that she never thought those were questions she would ever need to ask on a first date.

@itsvictoriavega thought I was getting punk’d ? btw I had a margarita slice I thought I recorded that #nycdating ♬ original sound - Victoria Vega

The evening, naturally, didn't last long. Vega said the two had only had one drink before she finished hers and then decided to get pizza. However, by then, another incident had occurred that she found especially puzzling. She said the man tilted his head toward her and asked her to smell his hair as he held it near her face.

Following that incident, she left and went to a pizzeria to cheer herself up after what she felt had been a terrible evening. In the caption, she expressed her disbelief, saying, "Thought I was getting punk'd."

The video had more than 1,400 comments. Many couldn't believe the man's alleged behavior and expressed sympathy for Vega. Others complimented Vega on her appearance and stated that he had "fumbled" the date. Another group wondered why she had stayed on the date so long and suggested she should have left sooner.

TikTok users talk about this woman's first date.

One commenter warned women, "Let's normalize leaving the second you realize." Many viewers agreed that no one, regardless of gender, should have to endure an unpleasant evening.

Some joked that eating pizza was the best way to recover from such a situation. One commenter said the man sounded as if he were a character from a sitcom, while another thought it was possible that he had been nervous or having a bad day.