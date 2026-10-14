TikToker Shares 8 Red Flags Her Exes Showed While Dating

Dating and relationships can be difficult to navigate. Things do not always go as expected, and sometimes people say things that reveal troubling behavior. TikTok user @breerichardsonn recently shared a video listing things her exes said to her while they were dating, despite the red flags. The video has received 17,700 views and 21 comments.

@breerichardsonn, who goes by Bree, laid out eight things her exes told her that she now recognizes as red flags.

1. ‘She’s just a friend’

“If he didn't inform you about her, and you have to find out about her, and he says, ‘Oh, she's just a friend,’ run,” Bree says.

2. ‘You shouldn't be this sad’

Bree recalled hearing this while talking about her grandfather, who had fallen down the stairs, been hospitalized, and later passed away.

3. ‘You're ungrateful’

Bree said one ex called her ungrateful after she told him she missed him and was ready to come home from a trip. She had gotten sick during the trip, which ruined many of the planned activities, and she was exhausted and ready to return home.

4. ‘I want to be with you forever and ever’

Bree recalled hearing this just four days into talking to someone, before they were even officially dating.

5. ‘My ex is crazy’

“I think that one's self-explanatory, and I'm just gonna leave that one there,” Bree says.

6. Refusing to buy flowers

“I will not buy you flowers because they are pointless and they just die,” Bree recalls one ex telling her.

7. ‘You dress for attention’

Bree said she remembers this comment vividly because she was wearing leggings and an oversized hoodie at the time.

8. Not getting a Christmas present

“This one might be my favorite. ‘I'm sorry I didn't get you a Christmas present. I used up all my money,’” Bree says.

“Where does money go, you ask? Drugs. And I still stayed,” she adds. “Just some of the things that my exes said to me, and I still stayed. I've learned. Now I hope you can learn from me and not repeat the same mistakes.”

Commenters React to Bree's Dating Experiences

Bree's experiences resonated with many viewers, some of whom expressed disbelief at what she had been told by her exes. Others offered words of support and said they were ready to stand up for her.

“Tell me if I gotta make a trip to campus if anyone says anything you don't like. I'll handle it. Love you,” one commenter wrote.

“Men r[sic] so evil,” another user commented.

“I get you girill I'm on your side,” a third person wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Bree’s personal account shared on TikTok under the username @breerichardsonn.