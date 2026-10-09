Woman Warns TikTok Users About ‘Nice Nasty’ Friends to Avoid

A TikTok creator named Vanessa, who goes by @therealvanessa101, made a video discussing the type of friend people should avoid. She says these people appear nice on the surface but are quick to act nasty when no one is looking. Talking to others about someone like this can be difficult because this type of friend convinces everyone around them that they are a good person. According to Vanessa, they “play their part very well.” The video has received 1.4 million likes and 2,581 comments.

Vanessa talks about the type of people who come into your life and seem nice at first. It’s easy to become friends with them, and everyone around you likes them as well, convinced they are a good person. However, at a certain point, you may start to see a different side of them.

She refers to this as a “nice nasty” friend. To everyone else, they appear nice and play the role of a good friend well. However, they don’t show others the side of themselves they display toward you. They can be mean and nasty, cutting you down and hurting your feelings.

Vanessa said talking to others about someone like this can feel pointless. They may blame you or think you’re not telling the truth because they see that person in a completely different light. She warned that if you have a friend like this, you need to be cautious.

Many people in her comments agreed with her.

TikTok Users Shared Their Experiences With ‘Nice Nasty’ Friends

Vanessa’s video resonated with viewers who said they had experienced similar behavior from friends or family members. Many shared their own stories and offered advice for dealing with people who act differently behind closed doors.

One person said it’s not a friend who treats her this way, but her own sister. “My sister is a nice nasty person and it makes life hard in this house,” she commented. Another added that passive-aggressive people make the worst friends. “Passive aggressive people really piss me off. Like just be straight aggressive so I can handle you.”

Another comment shared about their experience with this type of friend. “Girl I have been saying this for YEARS. Give me the mean girl, she’s probably just dealing with life stuff. That nice nasty shi is almost evil!” Someone else wrote, “They always want to take the place of the actually nice kind hearted person, they are evil and jealous.”

People gave advice on how to win over this type of person. Many said to cut them off, but do so slowly to avoid causing problems. Another commenter gave great advice: Ignore them. “Yes!! Ignoring them has worked like a charm it KILLS them,” while someone else chimed in, “Nice nasty always loses when you have patience. Let them reveal themselves.”

Some commenters believed there are only two types of people: nice and nasty, with nothing in between. Others acknowledged that someone can still appear nice to everyone else while treating certain people poorly behind closed doors.

The discussion ultimately highlighted how difficult it can be to identify someone who presents themselves differently depending on who is around.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by @therealvanessa101. The comments featured in this story reflect the individual opinions and experiences of TikTok users.