TikTok Bride Responds After Sister Forgets a Line While Singing at Her Wedding and Viewers Have Thoughts

A TikTok posted by creator @ur.local.mermaid on Oct. 20, 2026, shows her forgetting a line at her sister’s wedding. The creator says the bride laughed and told her she did great.

The video had received more than 194,200 views and 33,400 likes at the time of publication.

The creator wrote in on-screen text, “Pov you had one job at your sister’s wedding at [sic] you messed it up.” In the video, the bride and groom danced while the TikToker sang Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All.” She forgot a line shortly after singing the lyrics promising devotion, paused to say, “Sorry,” and continued the song partway through the missed line. She then continued singing the following lyrics.

She sang, "Til the end of time, oh, I'll do anything, anything you ask me to. Sorry. By your side, if your heart's on the line, you could take mine."

People around the couple laughed. The bride appeared a little annoyed before laughing it off, and she continued dancing with her husband. In the comments, the creator clarified, “Nooo she laughed at me and said i [sic] did great.”

One commenter remarked on what appeared to be an annoyed look on the bride’s face. The bride, who goes by Macy Pray on TikTok, replied, “That was me, i [sic] was fixing my mouth,” and said she was not upset.

Another commenter described initially mistaking what went wrong during the dance. “I thought the mess up was the man twirling himself at first,” they wrote. The bride replied to that comment from her TikTok account, “My idea sorry guys lol.”

Another commenter described misunderstanding who was dancing in the video. “I thought it was brother sister dancing and I was concerned for a second,” they wrote.

One viewer addressed their fear of singing at a wedding after watching the clip. “Thank you for reminding me to never sing at somebody’s wedding,” they wrote.

Another commenter addressed how pressure affects performers. “When people are under pressure it makes it alot [sic] harder so i [sic] dont [sic] get what your [sic] not understanding sorry if that was mean,” they wrote.

Another commenter questioned how prepared the creator was for the performance. “U [sic] couldn’t memorize beforehand on such a big occasion?” they wrote. “Yeah I’d be [...] lol.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @ur.local.mermaid’s account as shared on TikTok. The groom’s identity, the wedding’s location and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.