‘This Will Lead to Divorce’: Viewers Slam Boyfriend’s Embarrassing Prank on Girlfriend

A couple of TikTok creators, @sophienotjacob, shared a video in which the man pranked his girlfriend while they were shopping at a mart. The woman appeared embarrassed by the prank. The video, posted on October 7, drew 397,900 views as of publication.

The video begins with creators Sophie and Jacob shopping at the mart. Jacob asked Sophie if she was ready. She asked him, “For what?” Jacob replied, “If you get this correctly, I’ll buy your favourite chocolate.”



After Sophie agreed, Jacob asked her to duck under his arms and keep making that movement from left to right with her eyes closed. She started doing it, and Jacob told her to continue until he asked her to stop. Later, he moved away while Sophie kept doing the movement with her eyes closed.

A man who passed by looked at her and smiled. The moment she realized she was being pranked, the woman ran toward her boyfriend and, with an embarrassed expression, asked him, “Did he see me?” The man replied, “You got in the way of them.” The creators laughed at the situation, and the video ended.

Many commenters criticized the prank, writing, “Don't ever do that again,” “This will lead to divorce,” “Making her hold the basket as well is criminal,” “It's not funny at all.”

Other commenters took it lightly, writing, “My wife, please be like her; I won't prank you,” “She didn't get mad,” “She's so cool, man.”

In a story posted earlier on Daily Dot, a Reddit user recently shared that they have been dealing with a traumatic physical injury and talked about struggling with grief, numbness, and dissociation during the crisis.



The Redditor shared that the incident had occurred a few months earlier. After a child threw a water balloon at their ear during a festival, they suffered a permanent, moderate hearing loss. The user revealed that there was no reason for the child to attack them. Even when the kid saw that OP was visibly in pain, it kept charging at them instead of being remorseful.

According to the user, doctors initially lifted his spirits. They told him that it might take as long as six months for his ear to heal, but his hearing would eventually get better. However, his latest visit to the doctor crushed his last bit of faith.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @sophienotjacob's account as shared on TikTok.