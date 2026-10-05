‘This Isn’t an Accident, It’s a Strategy’: A Parent Says a Daycare’s Clock Runs Fast. Now They’re Deciding Whether to Fight $96 in Late Fees

A post shared to r/PickAorB on October 4, 2026, shows a parent asking commenters whether to pay $96 in daycare late fees or dispute them. The post drew about 2,300 upvotes and 1,600 comments at the time of publication.

The poster writes that their daughter is in the toddler room at "a daycare we were waitlisted at for 14 months. It's right by my office and she's obsessed with her teacher."

The parent explains the pickup rule and the sign-out routine. "Pickup is by 6:00, after that it's $1 a minute. Parents sign kids out on a clipboard under a big owl clock in the lobby. Its eyes move back and forth every second and my daughter waves goodbye to it every night."

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The original poster said the problem surfaced in September. "I signed her out at a few minutes after 6 by the owl, even though my car had said 5:56 when I parked," the parent wrote. The next day, they checked the clock against their phone and found the owl clock was 8 minutes ahead.

The poster told a front desk employee about the discrepancy, and the employee said she would notify the director. After that, they wrote, "I took a picture of the owl next to my phone every time I signed out. That's 11 pickups and the owl was ahead by about the same amount in EVERY one of them."

When the Redditor received the October invoice, it listed the usual tuition plus $96 in late fees for September, itemized by day. "They had me late on 19 days, mostly by a few minutes," the poster said. "Honestly I cut it close. I leave work with just enough time for the drive and most days I walk in around 5:55 by my phone."

The parent emailed the photos to the director. Their reply read, "The lobby clock is the official time for the center. We can't adjust fees based on personal devices." The poster said the handbook does state that sign-out times are recorded by the center clock, adding, "I signed that handbook in July."

The director also offered a compromise. "She offered to 'split it, one time only' if I pay $48 this week. Nobody has fixed the owl either. It was still fast when I checked again."

The poster acknowledged not keeping a log of evidence. "The part I can't back up is the first half of September. I don't have photos from before I noticed, so maybe the owl was right back then and I really was late on some of those days. I doubt it but I can't show it."

The parent's husband disagrees with disputing the fees. "My husband thinks we should just pay it and I should leave work earlier. 'We waited over a year for this place. Don't be that parent over a hundred bucks,'" the poster wrote.

The poster lists two choices. Option A reads, "Pay the $96 or take her $48 deal, start leaving work earlier, and stay off the director's radar so we don't lose the spot." Option B reads, "Pay the tuition but not the late fees, send the photos again, and ask them to fix the owl and credit at least the 11 days I have pictures of."

The two options drew replies in the comments. "If the owl is ahead it’s a business plan," one commenter wrote. "If they are doing this for you, imagine the dollars they are saving while you are not there. I’d pay the $48, leave early n [sic] find a new center. I believe they would reduce the sauce on the pasta, reduce the amount of pizza per kid [...] reduce the hours of people when they can get away with it."

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A commenter also replied to the daycare's practice. "Exactly. This isn’t an accident it’s a strategy on their part and an easy tell of their overall lack of ethics or morals. I wouldn’t trust my kids with them."

One commenter framed the clock as a deliberate attempt to cash in extra pay. "In Colorado, there is an atomic clock that has the actual time. Your cell phone is set automatically to the correct time, assuming it's connected to the internet," a viewer wrote. "This is intentional by the daycare, and their handbook as much as admits that."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/PickAorB. The poster's identity, the daycare, its location, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.