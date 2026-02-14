15 things people thought “could never be” them, until they were

We all have ideas about what our lives are going to look like in the future, even those of us who understand things don't always go to plan, and leave room for embracing the unexpected. But even still, there are always things that we are so certain will never be part of who we are—until they are.

Redditors recently took to sharing those things they thought "could never be me" as a reminder that, for better or worse, life is completely unpredictable. So never say never!

1. Allergic to cheese

"I used to always say, 'Things are rough, but at least I'm not allergic to cheese." I must have pissed off a witch at some point because I've got that curse now." —u/animamber

"I became lactose intolerant in my late 50’s. Turns out a lot of people do. I can eat cheese/dairy if I take enough tablets and pills beforehand to delay the inevitable." —u/sittingonmyarse

2. A winner

"Tried to guess the number of candy corns for a work event, and I actually got it right for a $100 gift card. First time ever winning anything." —u/Ok-Chapter572

3. Trapped

"Staying in a shitty relationship. Knowing the absolute truth of yourself, knowing the absolute truth of them, and knowing the right thing to do 100% of the time are hard to juggle when you're faceplanted into the issue at hand." —u/CalmBeneathCastles

4. "Old and grumpy"

"lol recently I had an epiphany, and I was like, wow, now I understand why some people are so bitter and angry. I understand now." —u/biglicbandit

5. Talkative towards strangers

"My mom always chats up waiters, waitresses, cashiers, etc. She will tell those people the most random of things, often on the edge of TMI, always unrelated to whatever is going on…you get the idea. I HATED it when I was a kid. Swore I’d never do that. The other day, my partner was like, “Boy, you sure do like telling waitresses stories about random things.” Frick. —u/booby111

6. Physically disabled

"I've been a workaholic for the last decade and herniated some discs in my back. I can't walk now. Livid." —u/Lyrabelle

7. An alcoholic (and sober)

"I’ve been sober for 2 years now & it completely changed my life, it felt impossible to break free from the cycle of insanity, but here I am! Just like I never thought I would be an alcoholic, I never thought I could get sober & actually enjoy life, but it is possible!" —u/sheenaloo

8. A wearer of Crocs

"Finally bought a pair and developed a love/hate relationship with them. Just recently bought a second pair because the first pair wore out." —u/vapor713

9. Apathetic towards driving

"As a teenager, I used to think my mom was weird for saying she didn't wanna drive anywhere. I thought she was just being lazy. ...I'm sorry, mother. I fucking get it, now." —u/CaffeinatedLystro

10. A runner

"I always hated just straight, pure running and always thought it was the most boring and needlessly torturous form of exercise. I was always more of a dance class or team sport sort of person, at best. Then one day at an extremely poor point in my mental health, in what I can only describe as a botched form of self harm, I told myself I was going start exercising more and it was going to be running because I didn’t deserve anything actually enjoyable lol But turns out, it’s actually really nice when you do it right — which I hadn’t been, for my entire life. Who knew if you get your form down correctly (among a few other things, like pacing yourself), it doesn’t hurt like hell and feel impossible?" —u/merewautt

11. An office worker

"Baker for about 10 years, then got a job sorting mail in an office. Thought I needed to work in a creative environment or I'd be miserable. Not at all! It was beautiful! Turns out you can just bring that spirit with you. I am the creative environment haha" —u/musichole

12. Cats

"Being a cat lover. Was always a dog person. Wife convinced me to get a cat & I love that little shit more than I thought possible." —u/LeanDriver

13. Old people at shows

"Old guy at concerts. How do you do, fellow kids?" —u/cjeffcampbell

14. Alive

"I thought I'd be dead by 15. Then, I thought I'd be dead by 28. Then, I thought I'd be dead by 40. I'm still here at 65." —u/randymysteries

15. And finally...

"I wear Crocs." —u/awrythings

