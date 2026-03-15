A TikTok creator says a message from a stranger may have helped save her life.

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After years of painful stomach episodes, 23-year-old Tori Mosser (@torimosser) was diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS). Following the diagnosis, Mosser shared updates about her health journey on social media.

A stranger named Ella reached out to share that brother suffered from similar issues until his appendix was removed and suggested that Mosser’s symptoms could be appendix-related.

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When Mosser floated the possibility of chronic appendicitis with her doctors, she was initially dismissed. But in February 2026, another ER visit prompted a CT scan that resulted in emergency appendix removal surgery.

Mosser told Newsweek, “Honestly, I was in so much pain I didn’t care what they did, and when I woke up from surgery, the stomach pain was completely gone.”

Mosser was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is keeping followers updated about her recovery on TikTok. According to Mosser, Ella might have saved her life.

She thanked the stranger in a clip from Feb. 25, 2026, that went viral with 2.6 million views.

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To the one random woman who "possibly saved my life"

Mosser wrote in onscreen text, “To the one random woman on TikTok who reached out to me and warned me that I might have a different, more serious diagnosis: You were right.”

She explained in the post’s caption, “Ella reached out and warned me that my “worsening CVS” could be chronic appendicitis instead. As of right now, that is deemed true by the doctors and they removed my appendix.”

Ella Compton, @ellaacompton, replied, “I’m SO happy that I could help."

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TikTok users replying to the post shared how open conversation about health and relationship issues on social media helped them understand themselves, get the right kind of help, and stay safe.

“TikTok is what convinced me to finally go get tested for autism and ADHD and sure enough yep got both,” commented @theparallax.

“TikTok showed me I have binocular vision dysfunction, which was correctable with prism glasses. So grateful,” wrote @i.haul.the.trailer.

@beth478634 pointed out, “Everyone is saying that TikTok made them realize something but I think it’s actually women sharing information to help each other on a global scale.”

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@torimosser (EDIT: Ella reached out and warned me that my “worsening CVS” could be chronic appendicitis instead. As of right now, that is deemed true by the doctors and they removed my appendix. For more context, you are welcome to watch my recent vidoes for how the week played out. This is not supposed to be vague clickbait, just one part of my story this week) Ella you are the BEST and possibly saved my life #chronicillness #disability #spoonie #hospital #appendicitis ♬ um guys - TK DIPA

Tori Mosser did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

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