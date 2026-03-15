Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Saved my life”: Woman posts about her illness. Then a stranger points out what doctors missed

TikTok out here saving lives.

8:00 AM CDT on March 15, 2026

Woman frowning into teh camera, TikTok screenshot text overlay reads, "To the one random woman on TikTok who reached out to me and warned me that I might have a different, more serious diagnosis: You were right."
@torimosser/TikTok

A TikTok creator says a message from a stranger may have helped save her life.

Featured Video

After years of painful stomach episodes, 23-year-old Tori Mosser (@torimosser) was diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS). Following the diagnosis, Mosser shared updates about her health journey on social media.

A stranger named Ella reached out to share that brother suffered from similar issues until his appendix was removed and suggested that Mosser’s symptoms could be appendix-related. 

@torimosser/TikTok
Advertisement

When Mosser floated the possibility of chronic appendicitis with her doctors, she was initially dismissed. But in February 2026, another ER visit prompted a CT scan that resulted in emergency appendix removal surgery.

Mosser told Newsweek, “Honestly, I was in so much pain I didn’t care what they did, and when I woke up from surgery, the stomach pain was completely gone.” 

Mosser was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is keeping followers updated about her recovery on TikTok. According to Mosser, Ella might have saved her life.

She thanked the stranger in a clip from Feb. 25, 2026, that went viral with 2.6 million views.

Advertisement

To the one random woman who "possibly saved my life"

Mosser wrote in onscreen text, “To the one random woman on TikTok who reached out to me and warned me that I might have a different, more serious diagnosis: You were right.”

She explained in the post’s caption, “Ella reached out and warned me that my “worsening CVS” could be chronic appendicitis instead. As of right now, that is deemed true by the doctors and they removed my appendix.”

Ella Compton, @ellaacompton, replied, “I’m SO happy that I could help."

Advertisement

TikTok users replying to the post shared how open conversation about health and relationship issues on social media helped them understand themselves, get the right kind of help, and stay safe.

“TikTok is what convinced me to finally go get tested for autism and ADHD and sure enough yep got both,” commented @theparallax.

“TikTok showed me I have binocular vision dysfunction, which was correctable with prism glasses. So grateful,” wrote @i.haul.the.trailer.

@beth478634 pointed out, “Everyone is saying that TikTok made them realize something but I think it’s actually women sharing information to help each other on a global scale.” 

Advertisement
@torimosser

(EDIT: Ella reached out and warned me that my “worsening CVS” could be chronic appendicitis instead. As of right now, that is deemed true by the doctors and they removed my appendix. For more context, you are welcome to watch my recent vidoes for how the week played out. This is not supposed to be vague clickbait, just one part of my story this week) Ella you are the BEST and possibly saved my life #chronicillness #disability #spoonie #hospital #appendicitis

♬ um guys - TK DIPA

Tori Mosser did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

Donald Trump “I did that” stickers return as gas prices rise 65 cents on average

"I need the Donald Trump 'I did that' stickers on every single gas station pump stat."

March 15, 2026
Tech

What we know about TikTok’s microdrama app PineDrama

March 15, 2026
Trending

Neighbor’s dog keeps killing her chickens. Now she’s warning it’ll get shot next time

“My husband’s gonna shoot him.”

March 15, 2026
Tech

Jon Taffer from “Bar Rescue” comes for Elon Musk’s Grok, of all people

March 15, 2026
Trending

“We don’t hate these people enough”: Widower spars with Cigna after they denied a cancer test for his wife months after she died

Nearly 1 in 5 in-network claims are denied.

March 15, 2026
Trending

Tenant baffled after landlord tells them to unplug appliances when not in use

Are we unplugging our toasters when we’re finished using them?

March 15, 2026
Advertisement