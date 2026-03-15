What we know about TikTok’s microdrama app PineDrama

Unless you've been living under a rock, you will have come across those microdrama ads on your For You Page. From runaway brides to men in uniform, these 60-90 second dramas are amazing to audiences. As reported by PCMag, Apps like DramaBox and ReelShort are leading the charge, inviting viewers to watch a few episodes before subscribing to the app, but it looks like they might have some competition.

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Back in January, TikTok quietly released PineDrama: an app that offers a number of titivating titles including 'The Encore of Us,' 'The Return of Divorced Heiress,' 'Twin Matches,' and 'My Boss Thinks I'm a Boy.' The genres of these series include thriller, angst, and, of course, romance.

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As PCMag points out, while TikTok is separate from PineDrama, you have the option of logging in with your TikTok account. The layout of the app also draws similarities to TikTok. Like TikTok, it has a personalised algorithm to scroll through, but if you prefer, there is a 'Discover' tab which allows you to look through 'Trending' and 'All' content.

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How popular is PineDrama?

As reported by Business Insider, its vampire series, 'Love At First Bite,' amassed 18 million views, while its top three trending shows have amassed over 100 million views each.

According to streaming consulting firm Owl & Co (via Business Insider), microdramas made $1.3 billion in the US last year. The majority of money comes from viewers' direct payments.

In a statement to the publication, Owl & Co's founder Hernan Lopez added: "What's interesting about this one is it's the first time they're launching it advertising-free, and it doesn't yet have a paywall. It's a sign that vertical video is evolving. You're going to see more announcements this year from many other companies."

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Moreover, the outlet pointed out that TikTok has tried to break into the minidrama market before with TikTok Minis. The feature is a separate part of the main TikTok app, allowing users to watch minidramas at their convenience. In addition to this, it is reported that TikTok Minis and Pine Drama share the same minidrama suppliers, including Stardust TV, ShortMax, and Dreame.

The app is available in the US and Brazil.

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